VOLLEYBALL
AUSTIN ISD TOURNEY
Silver Bracket
- Pasadena def. Copperas Cove 25-23, 7-25, 25-19
- EP Ysleta def. Copperas Cove 25-13, 25-23
- Copperas Cove def. Austin McCallum 25-18, 25-18
Copper Bracket
- Arlington Lamar def. Gatesville 25-17, 25-11
- Gatesville def. Brownsville Lopez 22-25, 25-20, 25-21
Flight 1 Bracket
- Austin Crockett def. Lampasas 23-25, 25-18, 25-16
- Lampasas def. Austin Eastside 25-22, 25-17
- Lampasas def. Austin LBJ 25-16, 25-15
CAMERON TOURNAMENT
- Granger def. Killeen 27-25, 25-17
DENTON RYAN TOURNEY
- Springtown def. Shoemaker (2-0)
FLORENCE TOURNEY
- Burnet Smoking for Jesus Ministry def. Florence 25-7, 25-7
- SA Sunnybrook Christian def. Florence 27-25, 25-18, 25-8
- SA Sunnybrook Christian def. Memorial Christian 25-14, 22-25, 15-3
- Memorial Christian def. Burnet Smoking for Jesus Ministry 25-17, 25-16
- Memorial Christian def. Temple CenTex HomeSchool 25-19, 25-22
LEANDER-GEORGETOWN-EAST VIEW TOURNAMENT
Gold Bracket
- Salado def. Leander 25-20, 18-25, 25-20
Semifinals
- Round Rock def. Salado 25-14, 25-20
Bronze Bracket
- Belton def. Trinity Christian 25-23, 20-25, 25-12
- Belton def. Georgetown JV 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
Championship
- Hutto def. Belton 25-19, 25-10
PEARLAND TOURNEY
- Ellison def. Nederland 25-19, 25-11
RR WESTWOOD SHOWCASE
Copper Bracket
- Burton def. Harker Heights
- Harker Heights def. RR Cedar Ridge JV
Consolation Championship
- Lago Vista def. Harker Heights
SA NORTHEAST/NORTHSIDE TOURNEY
Silver Bracket
- Lake Belton def. Fredericksburg 25-18, 25-21
- Lake Belton def. SA Johnson 25-16, 20-25, 25-20
Championship
- Lake Belton def. SA Clark (2-1)
Wimberley TexFest tourney
- Chaparral def. Lockhart 25-19, 25-17
TENNIS
- Copperas Cove 14, Round Rock Stony Point 5
- Gatesville 17, Sweetwater 2
- Gatesville 11, Graham 8
