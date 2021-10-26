The Killeen area will be well-represented at the state cross country meet next month in Round Rock, with several individuals and one team qualifying at various regional meets across the state on Monday.
In the Region II-6A meet at Joe Pool Lake's Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, sophomore Ella Perry became the first girl in Harker Heights history to qualify for state. She was 13th in the 5-kilometer race, finishing in 18 minutes, 56.09 seconds.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams earn a trip to the state meet.
Finishing one spot behind Perry and also qualifying for state was Belton freshman Olivia Brillhart (18:58.32).
In the boys race, Ellison's Aaron Crittenden nabbed the final qualifying spot by 0.23 seconds with a 16th-place finish of 16:11.4. It was a nice bounce-back for the two-time District 12-6A champ, who finished 104th last year.
Belton was 10th, Temple 12th and Ellison 13th in the boys team standings, and Belton finished 10th, Heights 16th and Ellison 19th on the girls side.
The Salado girls finished second in the team standings at the Region III-4A meet in Huntsville to advance. Alexa Williams (12:50.92) finished sixth on the 2-mile course at Kate Barr-Ross Park to pace the Lady Eagles and will be joined in Round Rock by teammates Penelope Anderson (18th), Natalie Burleson (23rd), Anna Redelsheimer (24th), Cassie Vargas (28th), Ally Ihler (30th) and Ida Bogsted (38th). In the boys race, Salado’s Ryan Novotny (17:38.90) was 15th and teammate Luke Anderson (17:44.89) was 17th to advance.
The Lady Eagles finished 29 points behind Huffman Hargrave for the regional title with a score of 90.
Salado was seventh and Lake Belton was ninth in the boys standings, and the Lake Belton girls finished fifth, 25 points behind Sealy for the final team qualifying spot.
Gatesville advanced four runners from the Region I-4A meet in Lubbock, with finishes of fourth by Vania Martinez (12:14.30) and 20th by Bethani Penrod (12:59.50) in the girls race and third by Carlo Martinez (15:56.20) and 11th by Luis Macias (16:31.90) on the boys side.
Martinez, a junior who placed 16th last season, will be making his second trip to state.
The state meet for Class 6A and 4A will be held Nov. 6 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.
