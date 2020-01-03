Hannah Reavis scored the lone goal and the Salado girls soccer team blanked Paris North Lamar 1-0 on Friday on day two of the Panther Cup in Liberty Hill.
Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal for the Lady Eagles. Samantha Vargas assisted on the goal.
Anna Lesley won several balls in the attacking third to help the Salado cause.
The Lady Eagles (2-1) will wrap up play in the tournament this morning at 8 against Brownwood (1-1-1).
Salado went 1-1 on Thursday, winning 2-1 against Copperas Cove, and losing 2-1 to Melissa
Haley Piatak and Madison Spradlin scored against Cove.
“We had a solid defense throughout the entire game,” said Samantha Vargas.
Holly Wright scored against Melissa off of a corner kick by Reavis.
BELTON 2, GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW 0: Edgar Soto scored twice to lead the Tigers to a win in the Governor's Cup in Georgetown. Soto scored on a first-half
header, then struck again with 8:55 remaining, scoring off a pass from Patrick Tosse.
The Tigers take on San Antonio Cornerstone Christian today at 2:30 p.m. at Georgetown High School.
COVE LOSES, TIES AT TEMPLE TOURNEY: James Ross scored and had an assist as the Copperas Cove boys soccer finished day two of the Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic with a loss and draw in Group B play.
Austin Kipp scored two early goals and held on for a 2-1 win in Cove's first match of the day.
Ross scored on a through ball from James Steele just before halftime to cut the deficit in half.
In the evening, the Bulldawgs finished in a 1-1 draw with Round Rock.
The Dragons grabbed an early lead after a poor clearance by Cove, but the Dawgs rebounded late in the half with Colby Thomas scoring on a corner kick by Ross.
Cove thought it had taken the lead with 10 minutes remaining, but Ross was called offside after scoring.
The teams tied for second in Group B, but Round Rock won the tiebreaker on goal differential. Cove will play Mexia, the Group A third-place team this
morning at 10 at the Korompai Complex's Field No. 1.
BELTON GIRLS, LOSE TIE AT FRISCO TOURNEY: Frisco Liberty scored the only goal of the match in the second to beat Belton 1-0 on day two of the Frisco Dr. Pink Invitational Showcase.
Earlier in the day, Makenna Morrow and Rylyn Reyes scored first-half goals and the Lady Tigers salvaged a 2-2 draw with Denton Guyer after falling into an early 2-0 hole.
Belton (0-1-2) returns to action today at 9 a.m. against El Paso Montwood.
Abby Cargile scored in the Lady Tigers' 1-1 draw vs. Frisco Heritage on Thursday.
FRIDAY’S BOYS SOCCER
- Canyon Lake 1, Lampasas 0
- Gatesville 1, Burnet 0
Georgetown Governor’s Cup
- Belton 2, Georgetown East View 1
- Ellison 3, Hutto 3, tie
- Salado 0, Bastrop 0, tie
Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic
- Austin KIPP 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Copperas Cove 1, Round Rock 1, tie
- Harker Heights 3, Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 1
- Shoemaker 11, Marlin 0
- Shoemaker 4, Mexia 4, tie
FRIDAY’S GIRLS SOCCER
Frisco Dr. Pink Tournament
- Belton 2, Denton Guyer 2, tie
- Frisco Liberty 1, Belton 0
Killeen tournament
- Austin Westlake 4, Killeen 0
- Cedar Park Vista Ridge 6, Shoemaker 0
- Killeen 9, Marlin 1
- Longview Pine Tree 2, Harker Heights 0
- Taylor 2, Lampasas 0
Liberty Hill Panther Cup
- Brownwood 3, Copperas Cove 2
- Melissa 5, Copperas Cove 0
- Salado 1, Paris North Lamar 0
