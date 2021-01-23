Salado keeper Avery Wright posted her fourth shutout of the tournament in regulation, then stopped two Brownwood penalty kicks before delivering the decisive PK herself as the host Lady Eagles won the third-place game of the 10th annual Salado Eagles Classic on Saturday.
The game went to penalties after the teams played to a scoreless draw in regulation. Salado won 4-3 on PKs, with Allison Carnahan, Haley Piatak and Maria Pauer finding the net before Wright's winner.
Carnahan scored twice, assisted both times by Pauer, as the Lady Eagles opened the tourney Thursday with a 2-0 win over the Belton junior varsity. On Friday, Salado played to scoreless draws with third-ranked Stephenville and China Spring.
Stephenville, the last 4A state champion crowned by the UIL in 2019 before the coronavirus wiped out the 2020 season, went on to win the tourney, beating ninth-ranked Lake Belton 2-1 in the championship game.
