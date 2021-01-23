The Salado Lady Eagles pose for a quick photo without their masks after placing third in their own Salado Eagle Classic on Saturday. Back row, left to right: Maddy Schulz, Savvy Oyler, Haley Piatak, Allison Carnahan, Ashlyn Williams, Lydia Lesley, Madyson Rosamond, Taylor Dabney and Lily Lougheed. Middle row, left to right: Presley Maddux, Jordan Dawson, Kennedy Anthony, Holly Wright, Madisyn Maddux, Sydney King, Nohemí Peña. Front row, left to right: manager Cora Thomas, manager Addison King, manager Cassie Vargas, Avery Wright, Maria Pauer, Payton Cunningham and Anna Lesley.