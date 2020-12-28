Haley Piatak had two goals and two assists Monday as the Salado girls soccer team went 2-1 in a round-robin scrimmage tournament Monday in Salado.
Piatak scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Ellison to cap Salado's day. Avery Wright earned the shutout in goal.
Holly Wright, Sydney King and Anna Lesley scored in Salado's 3-1 win over Lorena. Piatak assisted on two of the scores. King assisted on Wright's goal.
Salado dropped its first match 1-0 to Lake Belton.
Lake Belton went 2-0-1 in the tourney, blanking Ellison 3-0 and playing to a 2-2 draw with Lorena.
The scrimmage tourney was Salado's final prep for the regular season, which starts Jan. 7 at the Waller tournament.
