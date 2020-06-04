Softball players enjoy getting back on field for Victory Bowl

BELTON — It didn’t quite make up for her lost senior season, but for Salado’s Erin Faske, Thursday afternoon was a nice consolation prize for a spring that turned out to be anything but normal.
After uncertainty on all fronts and tireless efforts to ensure that social distancing and other forms of health safety guidelines were met because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Heart of Texas chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes successfully held the sixth annual Victory Bowl softball game at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Field to give 22 seniors from 19 Central Texas high schools one last chance to hit, field and compete, and provide a highlight for what otherwise has been a disheartening past few months.
“I’m glad to be back on the field, especially with all my sisters in Christ. It was just awesome,” said Faske, who was named the Blue Team’s most valuable player following the Red Team’s 5-2 win. “I really felt like this was our year for high school, but it still felt good to be on the field today.”
Troy’s Alyssa Kelley, Moody’s Ellena Munoz and Holy Trinity Catholic’s Stormy Boone were the area’s representatives on the Red Team, which jumped out to a 5-0 lead before allowing two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Academy’s McKenzie Schulze, Rosebud-Lott’s Christa Niemeyer and Faske led the charge for the Blue Team.
The certainty of the game was in question earlier this week. FCA officials announced Tuesday that the contest would be made a practice session in order to remain compliant with mandated health guidelines. After Gov. Greg Abbott announced Phase 3 of his plan to reopen the state Wednesday, the event reverted to a score-recorded game.
The Victory Bowl baseball game is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at UMHB’s Red Murff Field, and the volleyball match is still set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco Vanguard. Just like at softball, fans are not allowed at the two remaining contests..
“I’m just glad we got to play the game,” Kelley said. “It felt really good to step on the dirt again and get some good work in. This is the first time I’ve stepped onto an actual field in 2½ months. I’ve done work in the cages and at home, but this is just really nice to be here.”
Crawford’s Makey Dunbar was named Red Team’s MVP after recording an RBI single, drawing a pair of walks and scoring twice in what turned out to be a low-scoring game by Victory Bowl standards. Last year’s contest ended in a 15-all tie, and at least one team produced double-digit scoring totals in three of the four years prior to Thursday afternoon.
Kelley went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, Munoz finished 1-for-3, and Boone had an RBI single to contribute to a four-run third inning for the Red Team.
After Riesel’s Jacie Ehlers opened the scoring by racing home from third base on a double steal, Boone, Dunbar and Kelley all drove in runners with base hits to make it 4-0 in the third. Red added another run in the sixth when Dunbar — who also struck out seven batters and gave up three hits over four innings in the circle — beat out a throw at the plate to extend the lead.
Whitney’s Kenzie Seely allowed two hits and struck out four in three scoreless innings of work for the Red Team.
The Blue Team, which had just three hits through the first six innings, found life in its last at-bat. Waco University’s Beronica De Los Rios delivered an RBI triple to right field that plated Faske, and a sacrifice fly to center by Lorena's Sara Robertson drove in De Los Rios from third base to make it 5-2. That was as close as things got before Dunbar recorded her final strikeout to end the game.
“I feel like this was my last hoo-rah before I go off to college. We all gave it all we had and that’s all you can ask for,” Boone said. “This was my first time hearing about FCA, but I’m so glad that they chose me to participate. This was a great experience. I really had a lot of fun. With everything that happened this year, this wasn’t a bad way to end things.”
Troy’s Alyssa Kelley lays down a bunt in front of catcher McKenzie Schulze of Academy during the Victory Bowl softball game Thursday.Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram
