Lexi Dudeczka's two-run triple in Salado's final at-bat lifted the Lady Eagles to a 6-5 win over San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Saturday, capping a 5-1 weekend at the San Marcos Tournament in the team's final tune-up for Tuesday's district opener.
Salado had just blown a 3-2 lead and trailed the Lady Patriots 5-3 as the Lady Eagles batted for the final time.
Harley Drouillard started the rally with a leadoff single. Freshman Ryley Litchfield moved her to third with a double. Brie Waters brought in Drouillard with a sacrifice fly that also moved Litchfield to third. Angel Van de Plas was hit by a pitch and Dudeczka came to the plate with runners at the corners.
Dudeczka, who was batting sixth instead of her usual leadoff spot, fell into an 0-2 hole before ripping her triple to the fence in right-center field.
Waters earned the win in the circle.
Giselle Salazar and Pazlee Conrad hit back-to-back triples,and Brooklyn Williamson lofted a sacrifice fly in the previous inning to stake Salado to its 3-2 lead.
Salado easily won its first game of the day via run rule, 18-2, against Wichita (Kan.) Life Prep.
Litchfield was 4 for 4 with a triple and inside-the-park homer and drove in four runs. Conrad was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Dudeczka and Drouillard each had two hits. Salado had 15 hits total.
Pitcher Brooke McLaurin picked up her second win of the weekend.
Salado started Friday action with a 6-5 win over third-ranked Iowa Park.
The Lady Eagles scored three runs in their final at-bat to take a 6-4 lead.
Salado quickly loaded the bases with a leadoff walk from Victoria Giganti, a single by Dudeczka and another walk to Litchfield.
Waters brought in the first run with a single. Two outs later, Salazar drove in two more with a single to left field.
Salado also scored three in the opening inning, capitalizing on a one-out error and two-out triple by Van de Plas to score the first run. Drouillard knocked in Van de Plas with a single up the middle, then stole second and third before scoring on Salazar's single.
That big win was followed by the Lady Eagles' only loss in the tourney, 6-4 against Houston Christian.
A two-run error allowed the Mustangs to break a 2-2 tie in the second inning and a Salado rally came up short.
Waters hit an RBI double for Salado.
The Lady Eagles opened the tourney with a 7-4 win over Austin Bowie on Thursday, and followed that up with a 9-2 victory over Houston St. Pius X.
Salado never trailed against Bowie after jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
Hannah Hudson earned the win in the circle. Litchfield and Waters each had two hits.
Against St. Pius X, the Lady Eagles staked winning pitcher Waters to a 7-0 lead before the Lady Panthers scored their only runs in the third inning.
Van de Plas was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Giganti doubled.
"The true wins and value of this weekend came in how the team responded to the many challenges faced with state-ranked opponents, the extreme weather conditions, game-time changes and how they were all able to handle position and batting order changes." Salado coach Scott Vasquez said. "This weekend may have given us a glimpse of a group of softballers ready to face the challenges of district play."
Salado opens district play at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor.
