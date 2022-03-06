The Salado softball team went 4-2 last weekend in the second edition of the annual tourney the Lady Eagles co-host with Georgetown East View High School.
Salado recorded wins against Harker Heights (6-3), Lampasas (8-0), Bastrop (16-2) and Austin LBJ (14-0). The Lady Eagles lost 6-0 to Elgin, and 11-4 against Troy.
Cameron Yoe, one of three teams Salado did not face, went 6-0 in the three-day tourney to lead the field. Elgin was 5-1.
Salado opened the tourney Thursday morning against Harker Heights.
With the game knotted at 3, Salado's Katey Bartek led off the bottom of the third inning with a triple. Bri Waters followed with a double laced to center field and the Lady Eagles led the rest of the way.
Salado added two more runs in the fourth after Victoria Giganti earned a leadoff walk and Lexi Dudeczka singled.
The Lady Eagles finished Day 1 with the loss to Elgin. Lady Wildcats pitcher Jessica Cantrell limited Salado to two hits while striking out nine and not yielding a walk.
Salado rebounded from the shutout to blank Lampasas 8-0 to start Friday's action. Waters earned her second win in as many days with a one-hitter in the circle and also hit a double. Bartek and Giganti belted triples. Bartek, Waters and Dudeczka each drove in two runs.
Salado followed that up with a 16-2 run-rule win over Bastrop to end Day 2. Junior Brooke McLaurin earned her first win of the season. Waters was 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs. Harley Drouillard doubled and drove in two runs. Bartek knocked in four runs.
Saturday began with another run-rule win for the Lady Eagles against Austin LBJ. Sophomore Hannah Hudson scattered three hits and struck out six in her first start.
Salado capitalized on nine walks and hits by Drouillard (triple), Waters (double) Ryley Litchfield, Kaylyn Houston and Brooklyn Williamson.
In Salado's tourney finale, Troy scored six early runs and went on to win 11-4. The Lady Eagles scratched across runs in the fifth and sixth inning to avoid getting run-ruled. Salado rapped out 13 hits total, but that was negated by nine walks issued to Troy.
The six-game weekend was the first tournament action for Salado, whose tournament a week earlier in West was canceled due to inclement weather. Up next is another three-day tourney beginning Thursday in San Marcos.
The Lady Eagles (7-3 overall) are set to open play at 11:45 a.m. against Austin Bowie before facing Houston St. Pius X at 3:15. On Friday, Salado takes on Iowa Park at 1:30 p.m. Saturday's opponents are San Antonio Veterans Memorial (2:15 p.m.) and Wichita (Kan.) Life Prep (4 p.m.).
All games will be played at the Gary Softball Complex.
SALADO/EAST VIEW TOURNAMENT
FINAL STANDINGS
Cameron 6-0
Elgin 5-1
Troy 4-2
Salado 4-2
East View 3-2*
Copperas Cove 3-3
Harker Hts. 3-3
Lampasas 1-5
Austin LBJ 0-6
Bastrop 0-5*
*-East View and Bastrop elected not to play Saturday morning due to athletes attending regional powerlifting.
THURSDAY
At Salado
- Salado 6, Harker Heights 3
- Harker Heights 6, Lampasas 1
- Lampasas 9, Troy 8
- Troy 7, Elgin 1
- Elgin 6, Salado 0
At East View
- East View 15, Austin LBJ 0
- Cameron Yoe 17, Austin LBJ 0
- Cameron Yoe 11, Bastrop 0
- Copperas Cove 12, Bastrop 6
- East View 7, Copperas Cove 1
FRIDAY
At Salado
- Salado 8, Lampasas 0
- Copperas Cove 11, Lampasas 3
- Troy 11, Copperas Cove 3
- Troy 11, Bastrop 0
- Salado 16, Bastrop 2
At East View
- Cameron Yoe 6, East View 5
- Cameron Yoe 12, Harker Heights 5
- Harker Heights 17, Austin LBJ 2
- Elgin 15, Austin LBJ 1
- Elgin 5, East View 3
SATURDAY
At Salado
- Salado 14, Austin LBJ 0
- Copperas Cove 18, Austin LBJ 0
- Cameron Yoe 3, Copperas Cove 0
- Cameron Yoe 17, Troy 4
- Troy 11, Salado 4
At East View
- East View vs. Bastrop, ccd.
- Harker Heights 11, Bastrop 2
- Elgin 21, Harker Heights 4
- Elgin 10, Lampasas 0
- East View 12, Lampasas 5
