Jake Strohman aced the 16th hole Sunday at Stonetree Golf Club. Strohman used a 56-degree wedge for the 90-yard shot. Felix Galvez, Larry Holly and Thomas Lowrimore witnessed the shot.
Salado volleyballers fall at home to Fairfield
The Fairfield volleyball dominated early and downed Salado 25-9, 25-12, 17-25, 25-19 on Saturday in Salado.
Amy Manning and Lainey Taylor sparked Salado (4-4) in the third set with some big hits. Libero Megan Manibusan recorded 17 digs in the match.
