Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I Regionals

Decatur (7-5) vs. Canyon (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Dumas (11-1) vs. Springtown (10-2), 4 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Region II Regionals

Paris (8-4) vs. Melissa (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Argyle (12-0) vs. Waco La Vega (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium

Region III Regionals

Lindale vs. Tyler Chapel Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler

Huffman-Hargrave (10-1) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

Region IV Regionals

CC Miller (8-4) vs. Boerne (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alamodome in San Antonio

CC Calallen (10-2) vs. Austin LBJ (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Jourdanton

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I Regionals

Celina (5-4) vs. Iowa Park (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Graham (9-1) vs. Aubrey (11-1), 6 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Region II Regionals

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-3) vs. Caddo Mills (11-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Region III Regionals

Salado (11-1) vs. Carthage (10-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

China Spring (9-2) vs. Sealy (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium

Region IV Regionals

Navasota (8-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Wimberley (9-3) vs. Sinton (8-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I Regionals

Pilot Point (9-3) vs. Bushland (9-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Tuscola Jim Ned (10-1) vs. Brock (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Region II Regionals

Mineola (11-1) vs. Mount Vernon (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Grandview (11-1) vs. Malakoff (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Region III Regionals

Columbus (10-2) vs. Yoakum (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium

Lorena (9-2) vs. Hallettsville (10-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wimberley’s Texan Stadium

Region IV Regionals

Llano (11-0) vs. Jourdanton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Gupton Stadium in Leander

Vanderbilt Industrial (11-1) vs. Lago Vista (8-3), TBD

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I Regionals

Childress (9-2) vs. Spearman (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium

Canadian (11-1) vs. Idalou (10-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium

Region II Regionals

Eastland (9-3) vs. Holliday (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

WF City View (8-4) vs. Gunter (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Boyd’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Region III Regionals

New London West Rusk (8-3) vs. Waskom (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Elysian Fields (10-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium

Region IV Regionals

Franklin (9-2) vs. Lexington (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

Rogers (7-5) vs. Buffalo (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I Regionals

Panhandle (10-2) vs. Post (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Hawley (10-2) vs. Cisco (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Region II Regionals

Lindsay (11-0) vs. Bosqueville (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium

Crawford (11-1) vs. Alvord (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium

Region III Regionals

Garrison (6-5) vs. Timpson (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Normangee (11-0) vs. Beckville (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region IV Regionals

Shiner (10-0) vs. Mason (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Refugio (10-0) vs. Ganado (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I Regionals

McCamey (10-1) vs. Stratford (7-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Shallowater’s Todd Field

Vega (10-2) vs. Wellington (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II Regionals

Hamlin (11-0) vs. Muenster (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Windthorst (11-1) vs. Albany (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium

Region III Regionals

West Sabine (7-4) vs. Mart (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Tenaha (9-2) vs. Chilton (7-4), TBD

Region IV Regionals

Snook (7-4) vs. Christoval (11-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium

D’Hanis (8-0) vs. Falls City (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Happy vs. Gail Borden County, 6 p.m. Saturday at Levelland

Westbrook vs. Sterlilng City, 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Colorado City

Blum vs. Gilmer Union Hill, 6 p.m. Saturday at Mabank

May vs. Leakey, 6 p.m. Friday at Ozona

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Follett vs. Groom, 7 p.m. Friday at Pampa

Balmorhea vs. Matador Motley County, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Garden City

Strawn vs. Ladonia Fannindel, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Italy

Calvert vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gatesville 

SATURDAY SCORES

Aldine Davis 42, Aldine MacArthur 13

Fort Bend Elkins 33, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Houston Emery/Weiner School def. St. Mary's Hall, forfeit

Keller Timber Creek 24, Keller Central 0

Laredo Nixon 49, Laredo Johnson 20

Marble Falls Faith 46, Alpha Omega 30

New Braunfels Canyon 24, SA Veterans Memorial 21

Pasadena Memorial 29, Pasadena 0

SA Churchill 30, SA MacArthur 3

SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Northside Marshall 34

SA Northside Taft 54, SA Northside Jay 28

The Woodlands 38, Conroe 35

Class 2A Division II

Region 3 Area

Chilton 56, Deweyville 12

Region 4 Area

D'Hanis def. Eldorado, forfeit

Class 3A Division I

Region 4 Area

Jourdanton 42, Edna 28

Class 4A Division I

Region 3 Area

Lindale 70, Needville 56

Tyler Chapel Hill 40, Stafford 14

Region 4 Area

Austin LBJ 72, Alice 20

CC Miller 54, Lampasas 49

Class 4A Division II

Region 2 Area

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 22, Nevada Community 0

Region I Area

Aubrey 21, Midland Greenwood 17

TAIAO Division II

Semifinal

Stephenville FAITH 76, Victoria Home School 46

TAPPS

Area

Division I

Argyle Liberty Christian 27, SA Central Catholic 14

Midland Christian 64, Houston St. Pius X 28

Division II

Boerne Geneva 50, The Woodlands Christian 49

Division IV

Temple Central Texas 49, Weatherford Christian 0

Bi-District

Six-Man Div II

Lucas Christian 59, Red Oak Ovilla 50

TCAF Division I Six-Man

Championship

Wylie Prep 54, Westlake Academy 28

TCAF Division II Six-Man

Championship

Watauga Harvest 58, Azle Christian School 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CC John Paul vs. Frassati Catholic, ccd.

