Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I Regionals
Decatur (7-5) vs. Canyon (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Dumas (11-1) vs. Springtown (10-2), 4 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium
Region II Regionals
Paris (8-4) vs. Melissa (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
Argyle (12-0) vs. Waco La Vega (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium
Region III Regionals
Lindale vs. Tyler Chapel Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler
Huffman-Hargrave (10-1) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
Region IV Regionals
CC Miller (8-4) vs. Boerne (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alamodome in San Antonio
CC Calallen (10-2) vs. Austin LBJ (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Jourdanton
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I Regionals
Celina (5-4) vs. Iowa Park (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium
Graham (9-1) vs. Aubrey (11-1), 6 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Region II Regionals
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-3) vs. Caddo Mills (11-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City
Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Region III Regionals
Salado (11-1) vs. Carthage (10-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
China Spring (9-2) vs. Sealy (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium
Region IV Regionals
Navasota (8-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium
Wimberley (9-3) vs. Sinton (8-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I Regionals
Pilot Point (9-3) vs. Bushland (9-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Tuscola Jim Ned (10-1) vs. Brock (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium
Region II Regionals
Mineola (11-1) vs. Mount Vernon (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
Grandview (11-1) vs. Malakoff (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Region III Regionals
Columbus (10-2) vs. Yoakum (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium
Lorena (9-2) vs. Hallettsville (10-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wimberley’s Texan Stadium
Region IV Regionals
Llano (11-0) vs. Jourdanton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Gupton Stadium in Leander
Vanderbilt Industrial (11-1) vs. Lago Vista (8-3), TBD
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I Regionals
Childress (9-2) vs. Spearman (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium
Canadian (11-1) vs. Idalou (10-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium
Region II Regionals
Eastland (9-3) vs. Holliday (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field
WF City View (8-4) vs. Gunter (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Boyd’s Yellow Jacket Stadium
Region III Regionals
New London West Rusk (8-3) vs. Waskom (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
Elysian Fields (10-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
Region IV Regionals
Franklin (9-2) vs. Lexington (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium
Rogers (7-5) vs. Buffalo (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I Regionals
Panhandle (10-2) vs. Post (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
Hawley (10-2) vs. Cisco (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium
Region II Regionals
Lindsay (11-0) vs. Bosqueville (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium
Crawford (11-1) vs. Alvord (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Alvarado’s Head Stadium
Region III Regionals
Garrison (6-5) vs. Timpson (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
Normangee (11-0) vs. Beckville (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Region IV Regionals
Shiner (10-0) vs. Mason (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Refugio (10-0) vs. Ganado (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I Regionals
McCamey (10-1) vs. Stratford (7-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Shallowater’s Todd Field
Vega (10-2) vs. Wellington (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium
Region II Regionals
Hamlin (11-0) vs. Muenster (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field
Windthorst (11-1) vs. Albany (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium
Region III Regionals
West Sabine (7-4) vs. Mart (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
Tenaha (9-2) vs. Chilton (7-4), TBD
Region IV Regionals
Snook (7-4) vs. Christoval (11-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium
D’Hanis (8-0) vs. Falls City (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Happy vs. Gail Borden County, 6 p.m. Saturday at Levelland
Westbrook vs. Sterlilng City, 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Colorado City
Blum vs. Gilmer Union Hill, 6 p.m. Saturday at Mabank
May vs. Leakey, 6 p.m. Friday at Ozona
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Follett vs. Groom, 7 p.m. Friday at Pampa
Balmorhea vs. Matador Motley County, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Garden City
Strawn vs. Ladonia Fannindel, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Italy
Calvert vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gatesville
SATURDAY SCORES
Fort Bend Elkins 33, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Houston Emery/Weiner School def. St. Mary's Hall, forfeit
Keller Timber Creek 24, Keller Central 0
Laredo Nixon 49, Laredo Johnson 20
Marble Falls Faith 46, Alpha Omega 30
New Braunfels Canyon 24, SA Veterans Memorial 21
Pasadena Memorial 29, Pasadena 0
SA Churchill 30, SA MacArthur 3
SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Northside Marshall 34
SA Northside Taft 54, SA Northside Jay 28
The Woodlands 38, Conroe 35
Class 2A Division II
Region 3 Area
Chilton 56, Deweyville 12
Region 4 Area
D'Hanis def. Eldorado, forfeit
Class 3A Division I
Region 4 Area
Jourdanton 42, Edna 28
Class 4A Division I
Region 3 Area
Lindale 70, Needville 56
Tyler Chapel Hill 40, Stafford 14
Region 4 Area
Austin LBJ 72, Alice 20
CC Miller 54, Lampasas 49
Class 4A Division II
Region 2 Area
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 22, Nevada Community 0
Region I Area
Aubrey 21, Midland Greenwood 17
TAIAO Division II
Semifinal
Stephenville FAITH 76, Victoria Home School 46
TAPPS
Area
Division I
Argyle Liberty Christian 27, SA Central Catholic 14
Midland Christian 64, Houston St. Pius X 28
Division II
Boerne Geneva 50, The Woodlands Christian 49
Division IV
Temple Central Texas 49, Weatherford Christian 0
Bi-District
Six-Man Div II
Lucas Christian 59, Red Oak Ovilla 50
TCAF Division I Six-Man
Championship
Wylie Prep 54, Westlake Academy 28
TCAF Division II Six-Man
Championship
Watauga Harvest 58, Azle Christian School 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CC John Paul vs. Frassati Catholic, ccd.
