Senior Shawn Farrow poured in a game-high 18 points and Memorial Christian Academy shook off a slow start to defeat Sterling Classical School 66-28.
The victory was the sixth in a row for the Warriors (12-4 overall and 5-1 in TCAL Div. 2, District 5) and secured their second consecutive district title.
Memorial led only 6-3 after the first period but ballooned to a 28-14 advantage by halftime. Second-year coach Kenneth Evans voiced pride in his young team, which stepped into the spotlight after the graduation of last season’s entire starting lineup.
Memorial Christian begins playoff action Tuesday by hosting Community Christian Academy, from Mineral Wells.
LIBERTY HILL GIRLS 44, SALADO 40: At Liberty Hill, the Lady Panthers moved into a first-place tie by handing Salado its first District 27-4A loss.
Kaia Philen scored 19 points for Salado, which had won its first seven league games.
Lorena Perez added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Liberty Hill has won five straight since losing 62-48 at Salado on Jan. 17.
CHINA SPRING GIRLS 55, GATESVILLE 46: At Gatesville, Brylee Smith scored 20 points and the Lady Cougars sent the reeling Hornets to a baffling third straight loss.
Gatesville (19-12, 5-3 18-4A) cruised through the first half of league play, winning five games by an average of 17 points. But they haven't won since and have lost twice at home.
Alayna Washington led the Hornets with 14 points. Marlee Ward added 11.
The Hornets were outscored 28-13 over the second and third quarters and trailed by 16 heading into the final period.
The Hornets and Lady Cougars are tied for second place, a game behind Robinson.
NO. 6 LIBERTY HILL BOYS 74, SALADO 54: At Liberty Hill, the Panthers avenged their upset loss to the Eagles in the District 27-4A opener on Jan. 17.
Josh Goings led Salado with 12 points.
SOCCER
SALADO BOYS 9, FLORENCE 1: At Florence, Alex Pierce scored five times and the Eagles improved to 3-0 in 27-4A.
Sam Gist added two goals for Salado. Ryan Havelka and Cooper Sanders also scored.
Cooper Chambliss assisted on three of the scores. Javier Chavez had two assists. Nico Lemus, Havelka and Andrew Gilmore also had assists.
The Eagles have a bye from league play Friday and will travel to Wimberley for a 7 p.m. match.
BELTON GIRLS 9, ELLISON 0: At Ellison, Kirsten Bush recorded a hat trick and the district-leading Lady Tigers scored eight times in the second half.
Sara Navarro and freshman Makenna Morrow scored twice for Belton. Natalie Thomson and Abby Lucksinger scored the other goals.
Bush scored the only goal of the first half and the only one the Lady Tigers needed. Lucksinger's indirect kick set up the score.
CHINA SPRING 55, GATESVILLE 46
China Spring (55)
Hobbs 10, Baker 2, R.Shoots 0, Peoples 2, Richards 5, Smith 20, H.Shoots 12, Ogle 2, Reynolds 2, Slaughter 0.
Gatesville (46)
Warren 5, L.Smalley 3, Nolte 0, Chacon 0, Jones 6, C.Smalley 1, Ward 11, Coward 4, Washington 14, Jaynes 2, Boyd 0.
China Spring 13 12 16 14—55
Gatesville 12 4 9 21—46
3-Point Goals—China Spring 1 (Richards), Gatesville 2 (Warren, L.Smalley). Free Throws—China Spring 14-26, Gatesville 18-33. Fouled Out—Peoples, Nolte, Chacon. Total Fouls—China Spring 23, Gatesville 23. Technicals—None.
Records—China Spring 5-3 18-4A, Gatesville 16-12, 5-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- No. 4 Ellison 81, Belton 45
- Temple 62, Waco 50
- Waco Midway 55, Shoemaker 40
District 18-4A
- China Spring 68, Gatesville 35
- Lorena 72, Robinson 48
- No. 10 Waco Connally 52, Waco La Vega 44
District 27-4A
- No. 6 Liberty Hill 74, Salado 54
- No. 21 Taylor 69, Lampasas 53
District 25-3A
- Austin Achieve 47, Florence 37
TCAF Div. II, District 5
- Memorial Christian 66, Leander Sterling Classical 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Ellison 52, Belton 14
- No. 15 Harker Heights 67, Copperas Cove 46
- Temple 70, Waco 62
- Waco Midway 84, Shoemaker 26
District 18-4A
- China Spring 55, Gatesville 46
District 27-4A
- Burnet 57, Austin Eastside Memorial 14
- Lampasas 48, Taylor 35
- Liberty Hill 44, Salado 40
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 1, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco 1, Temple 0
- Waco Midway 3, Shoemaker 1
District 27-4A
- Salado 9, Florence 1
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 1, Copperas Cove 0
- Temple 2, Waco 0
- Waco Midway 16, Shoemaker 0
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 2, Lorena 2 (Gatesville wins on penalties)
District 27-4A
- Salado 5, Florence 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.