Salado's Kaia Philen hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to break a 51-51 tie and the Lady Eagles held off Rusk 54-51 on Tuesday at Dripping Springs High School to advance to the Region IV-4A Tournament.
Philen finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Cantu was credited with the game-winning assist — one of eight — and added eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Lorena Perez had six points and 12 rebounds.
Boerne's leading scorer had 18 points in the first half, but scored just four the rest of the way.
Salado will face Corpus Christi West Oso on Friday night at 8 p.m. in the second game of the regional at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Cove picks up first 12-6A softball win
Copperas Cove's Emma Wasiak was 4 for 5 and the Lady Dawgs opened the game with a 13-run first inning en route to a 19-5 five-inning victory at Killeen.
Wasiak had three singles, a triple and finished with three of Cove's seven stolen bases.
Anissa Amaro, Angelica Montanez, Sarina Gray and Ezra Peterson also had multi-hit games for the Lady Dawgs, who tallied 14 hits.
Alina Salazar started the first-inning blitz with a run-scoring double.
Brooke Schmidt got the win for Copperas Cove (1-1 12-6A). She struck out nine and walked one.
Killeen (0-2 12-6A) finished with nine hits.
Salado soccer boys shut out Jarrell 6-0
Six different Salado players scored and the Eagles rolled to a 6-0 victory Tuesday at Jarrell.
Chris Ortiz, Cooper Sanders, Brian Chavez, Nico Lemus, David Chavez and Ryan Havelka each put the ball in the net for Salado.
Juaquin Tobias and freshman Jade Fields split duties in goal and earned the clean sheet.
BELTON 4, TEMPLE 1: At Temple, Simon Howe broke a 1-1 tie with a goal and the Tigers added scores from Edgar Soto and Leo Martinez to pull away.
Alexis Ibarra scored on a header to give Belton a 1-0 lead before the Wildcats
equalized.
Belton (10-0-2 12-6A) remained 10 points ahead of Waco (6-1-5) for the district lead.
Temple (5-4-2) fell four points behind fourth place Harker Heights (6-4-2), which won 5-0 at home against Ellison.
WACO 2, COPPERAS COVE 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, the second-place Lions outscored Cove 2-1 in the first half and held on in a scoreless second half to avoid an upset against the last-place Bulldawgs.
Jaylin Smith scored for Cove (1-10-1, 5 pts 12-6A), assisted by Caden Chapman, to knot the score at 1-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- Rockwall 70, Harker Heights 43
Class 4A bi-district
- No. 16 Boerne 59, Salado 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Class 6A regional quarterfinals
- McKinney 58, No. 13 Harker Heights 50
Class 4A regional quarterfinals
- Rusk 68, Gatesville 66
- Salado 54, Boerne 51
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 4, Temple 1
- Harker Heights 5, Ellison 0
- Waco 2, Copperas Cove 1
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 8, Florence 0
- Salado 6, Jarrell 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Temple 1
- Copperas Cove 2, Waco 1
- Harker Heights 4, Ellison 0
District 27-4A
- No. 3 Liberty Hill 22, Florence 0
- No. 19 Salado 4, Jarrell 0
SOFTBALL SCORES
- Lorena 20, Lampasas 1
District 12-6A
- Belton 11, Harker Heights 1, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 19, Killeen 5, 5 innings
- Temple 3, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 28, Ellison 0, 4 innings
- BYE: Waco
BASEBALL SCORES
District 12-6A
- Shoemaker 5, Harker Heights 4
- Temple 2, Belton 0
- Waco 12, Ellison 2
- Waco Midway 19, Killeen 0
- BYE: Copperas Cove
