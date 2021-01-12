Josh Goings scored 30 points and the Salado Eagles rolled to a 71-57 District 19-4A road win at Burnet on Tuesday.
Brady Ihler added 11 points for Salado. Luke Law scored eight.
Goings hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the final period to help the Eagles pull away. Ihler scored eight of his points in the Eagles' 28-point fourth quarter.
Goings also led Salado (2-0 19-4A) in assists.
"I am beyond proud of my young men!" Salado coach Kenny Mann posted on Twitter following the game. "It’s always tough to win in Burnet. They are well coached and very talented. Everyone embraced their role tonight, and we got the 71-57 win."
Luke Kiser led Burnet (1-1 19-4A) with 20 points.
GATESVILLE GIRLS 55, BROWNWOOD 32: Allaiya Jones scored 15 points and the Hornets remained perfect in District 6-4A.
Cade Smalley made three 3-pointers and added 11 points. Caitlin Chacon had nine.
The Hornets led by nine after quarters and closed the game on an 18-4 run as three Lady Lions fouled out.
Tessa Goodwin led Brownwood (1-2 6-4A) with 14 points.
Gatesville has won three straight and will travel to fifth-ranked Stephenville on Friday to play for the outright district lead.
GATESVILLE 55, BROWNWOOD 32
Brownwood (32)
Arreola 2, Walker 0, Hetzel 6, Pyle 3, Larose 3, Goodwin 14, Savage 0, Price 3, Greer 1.
Gatesville (55)
Warren 6, Trotter 2, Chacon 9, Jones 15, Smalley 11, Higginbotham 0, Hunt 4, J.Coward 6, T.Coward 2.
Brownwood 10 7 11 4—32
Gatesville 14 9 14 18—55
3-Point Goals—Brownwood 1 (Pyle), Gatesville 5 (Smalley 3, Chacon, Jones). Free throws—Brownwood 7-21, Gatesville 18-29. Fouled Out—Walker, Goodwin, Price. Total Fouls—Brownwood 24, Gatesville 20. Technicals—None.
SALADO 71, BURNET 57
Salado (71)
Gonzalez 0, Mescher 4, Pitcock 0, Miller 5, Goings 30, Law 8, Ihler 11, Wilson 6, Self 7.
Burnet (57)
Roy 11, Kiser 20, Parker 2, Fitzsimmons 10, Bennett 6, Jones 4, Luck 4.
Salado 13 16 14 28—71
Burnet 11 13 12 21—57
3-Point Goals—Salado 7 (Goings 2, Law 2, Ihler, Wilson, Self), Burnet 6 (Roy 2, Kiser, Fitzsimmons, Bennett, Jones). Free throws—Salado 12-17, Burnet 15-18. Fouled Out—Mescher, Fitzsimmons. Total Fouls—Salado 20, Burnet 16. Technicals—None.
TUESDAY’S AREA BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 6-4A
- Brownwood 70, Gatesville 41
- No. 25 Lampasas 65, Stephenville 60
District 19-4A
- Salado 71, Burnet 57
- Taylor 61, Lake Belton 55
GIRLS
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 55, Brownwood 32
- No. 5 Stephenville 63, Lampasas 39
District 19-4A
- Burnet 49, Salado 44
- Lake Belton 39, Taylor 33
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
GIRLS
- Lake Belton 8, Killeen 0
BOYS
- Gatesville 2, China Spring 2, tie
