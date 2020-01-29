Kaia Philen scored 20 points, Abby Rembert recorded a double-double and the Salado Lady Eagles completed a 27-4A sweep of Lampasas and clinched a playoff spot, winning 61-43 on Tuesday in Salado.
Salado improved to 6-0 in league play.
Rembert had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Philen grabbed seven boards. Lorena Perez finished with eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Amanda Cantu ahd four points and four steals.
Salado hosts Austin Eastside Memorial on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
ELLISON GIRLS 60, SHOEMAKER 35: Evelyn Lorenzo scored 17 points and the Lady Eagles clinched a playoff spot with their win and Copperas Cove's loss at Waco Midway.
Shoemaker tied the game at 15 with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter, but the Lady Eagles (11-2 12-6A) went on a 22-4 run to take a 37-19 lead into the final quarter.
Jamesha Reece led Shoemaker (2-10 12-6A) with 16 points.
The Lady Wolves have lost eight consecutive district games.
LORENA GIRLS 49, GATESVILLE 45: At Gatesville, Ashlyn Wachtendorf scored 12 points. Corbin Parnell added 11 and the Lady Leopards handed the Hornets their first 18-4A loss.
Lorena (4-2 18-4A) capitalized on Gatesville's foul woes and outscored the Hornets 21-12 at the stripe.
Ainsley Warren led Gatesville (19-10, 5-1) with 10 points, eight in the fourth quarter. Josie Boyd added eights points. Alayna Washington fouled out with seven, and Allaiya Jones fouled out with six.
WACO MIDWAY GIRLS 58, COPPERAS COVE 41: At Hewitt, the Pantherettes jumped out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and edged closer to a playoff spot.
The next Midway win or Cove loss will send the Pantherettes to the postseason. The Lady Dawgs (22-9, 7-6 12-6A) fell a half game behind Temple (7-5) in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed.
Kaysha McCloud led Cove with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Madisen Honea added 10 points.
The Lady Dawgs have a bye Friday and return to action next Tuesday at home against No. 16 Harker Heights.
SALADO BOYS 81, LAMPASAS 43: At Salado, Eli Pittman scored 26 points and the Eagles snapped a two-game skid.
Shane Roche and Reece Brown added 10 points apiece for Salado (2-2 27-4A), who hadn't won since upsetting then-No. 5 Liberty Hill in the league opener.
Lampasas led 13-12 after the opening quarter, but Salado outscored the Badgers (1-3 27-4A) 28-14 in the second quarter and continued pulling away.
Jett Bramon made four of the Badgers' seven 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Nate Borchardt added 11.
Five Badgers finished the game with four fouls, and Salado capitalized on Lampasas' woes, outscoring the Badgers 25-8 at the foul line.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN BOYS 62, SMOKING FOR JESUS CHRISTIAN 45: Quinten Bradley scored 18 points, including 12 in the second half, and Clarence Jackson added 17 as Memorial Christian Academy remained unbeaten in district with a victory against Smoking For Jesus Ministry Christian School out of Burnet.
The Warriors, now 11-3 overall and 4-0 in TCAF Div. 2 District 5 play, led from start to finish, expanding a 21-7 first-quarter lead to 30-15 by halftime.
Memorial Christian goes to Belton on Friday for a district game against Providence Prep. It is the Warriors’ regular-season finale.
SOCCER
NO. 14 SALADO GIRLS 5, LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY 0: At Academy, five different Lady Eagles scored Tuesday and Salado blanked Little River-Academy in a District 27-4A opener.
Hannah Reavis, Presley Maddux, Madison Spradlin, Anna Lesley and Holly Wright scored for Salado.
Avery Wright earned the clean sheet in goal.
SALADO BOYS 6, LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY 0: At Academy, Alex Pierce and Javier Shelton each had hat tricks as the Eagles won their 27-4A opener.
Juaquin Tobias earned the shutout in goal.
The Eagles host Jarrell on Friday.
LORENA 49, GATESVILLE 45
Lorena (49)
Curry 4, Parnell 11, Wachtendorf 12, Bell 0, Powers 0, Henderson 1, Jespersen 5, Haberman 1, Robertson 7, Hoff 8.
Gatesville (45)
Warren 10, L.Smalley 0, Nolte 5, Chacon 0, Jones 6, C.Smalley 0, Ward 5, Coward 4, Washington 7, Jaynes 0, Boyd 8.
Lorena 7 13 8 21—49
Gatesville 3 8 13 21—45
3-Point Goals—Lorena 4 (Wachtendorf 2, Parnell, Jespersen), Gatesville 3 (Warren 2, Nolte). Free Throws–Lorena 21-32, Gatesville 12-21. Fouled Out–Hoff, Jones, Washington. Total Fouls–Lorena 21, Gatesville 26. Technicals–None.
Record—Gatesville 19-10, 5-1 18-4A.
SALADO 81, LAMPASAS 53
Lampasas (53)
Borchardt 11, Murray 4, Hogeda 3, Pace 6, Porter 2, Webb 0, Mulcahy 2, Bramon 16, Linville 7, Malave 2.
Salado (81)
Self 2, Jenkins 6, Roche 10, Mescher 2, Pittman 26, Scallin 8, Miller 9, Goings 5, Brown 10, Abel 3.
Lampasas 13 14 12 14—53
Salado 12 28 19 22—81
3-Point Goals—Lampasas 7 (Bramon 4, Borchardt 2, Hogeda), Salado 6 (Pittman 1, Goings 1, Brown, Abel). Free Throws—Lampasas 8-13, Salado 25-36. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Lampasas 28, Salado 18. Technicals—None.
Records—Lampasas 1-3 27-4A, Salado 2-2 27-4A
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- No. 4 Ellison 72, Shoemaker 51
- Harker Heights 59, Waco 51
- Temple 68, Killeen 57
- Waco Midway 58, Copperas Cove 55
- BYE: Belton
District 27-4A
- Salado 81, Lampasas 53
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Ellison 2, Shoemaker 2 (Ellison wins on penalties)
- Harker Heights 2, Waco 2, (Harker Heights wins on penalties)
- Temple 4, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 1, Copperas Cove 0
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 9, Florence 0
- Salado 6, Little River-Academy 0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Ellison 60, Shoemaker 35
- No. 16 Harker Heights 56, Waco 38
- Temple 59, Killeen 39
- Waco Midway 58, Copperas Cove 41
- BYE: Belton
District 18-4A
- Lorena 49, Gatesville 45
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 46, Burnet 43
- Salado 61, Lampasas 43
- Taylor 87, Austin Eastside Memorial 23
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Ellison 0, Shoemaker 0 (Ellison wins 3-2 on penalties)
- Harker Heights 2, Waco 1
- Temple 3, Killeen 0
- Waco Midway 4, Copperas Cove 0
District 27-4A
- Florence 1, Lampasas 0
- No. 14 Salado 5, Little River-Academy 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.