Salado post players Lorena Perez, Katie Law and Kenslee Konarik each recorded double-doubles in the Lady Eagles' 64-56 home win over Jarrell in District 19-4A action Tuesday.
Perez finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Konarik finished with 12 points
and 18 boards. Law tallied 12 points and 14 rebounds. Amanda Cantu contributed eight points and four assists.
The Lady Eagles led 38-23 at halftime and held off a late charge by the Lady
Cougars.
Salado travels to Taylor on Friday. The varsity-only matchup tips off at 5:30
p.m.
NO. 7 GLEN ROSE 56, GATESVILLE 40: At Gatesville, Hazel Hawkins scored 15 points, Jeana Douglas added 14 and the Lady Tigers won in District 6-4A action.
One bad quarter did in Gatesville. The Hornets led 10-8 after the opening period but were outscored 19-4 in the second.
Taylor Coward scored all four of Gatesville's points in the period. Her only points of the game.
Ainsley Warren and Allaiya Jones each had 13 points to lead Gatesville, which was coming off a 67-29 loss at No. 5 Stephenville on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
ELLISON 2, TEMPLE 1: Michael Kelly scored twice and the Ellison boys soccer team began District 12-6 play with a 2-1 home win.
Edwin Vega assisted on one of the goals.
The Eagles host Shoemaker on Friday.
COPPERAS COVE 2, KILLEEN 1: At Copperas Cove, Justin Crook scored the deciding goal off a shot by teammate Gabriel Davis that hit the post.
It was the only goal of the second half.
Davis opened the scoring for Cove, assisted by Crook.
GIRLS SOCCER
BELTON 9, HARKER HEIGHTS 0: At Belton, Kirsten Bush and Abby Cargile each scored twice in the Lady Tigers' 12-6A-opening win.
Cargile scored twice and had an assist in the first 25 minutes and Belton led
5-0 on the way to a 7-0 halftime lead.
Makenna Morrow, Evie Nix, Sara Navarro, Abby Ponder and freshman Delaney
Bouteller also scored for the defending 12-6A champs.
GLEN ROSE 56, GATESVILLE 40
No. 7 Glen Rose (56)
Hawkins 15, Stephenson 5, Cantwell 11, Mills 4, Ellenburger 0, Douglas 14,
Flippen 7, Davis 0.
Gatesville (29)
Warren 13, Trotter 0, Chacon 2, Jones 13, Smalley 5, Higginbotham 3, Hunt 0, J.Coward 0, Barron 0, T.Coward 4.
Glen Rose 8 19 16 13—56
Gatesville 10 4 11 15—40
3-Point Goals—Glen Rose 7 (Hawkins 5, Cantwell, Mills), Gatesville 6 (Warren 3, Jones, Smalley, Higginbotham). Free throws—Glen Rose 15-24, Gatesville 2-6. Fouled Out—Chacon, Smalley. Total Fouls—Glen Rose 14, Gatesville 21.
Technicals—Warren.
TUESDAY’S AREA BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 6-4A
- No. 21 Glen Rose 60, Gatesville 35
District 19-4A
- Burnet 58, Lake Belton 38
GIRLS
- Lampasas 60, Waco Live Oak Classical 27
District 6-4A
- No. 7 Glen Rose 56, Gatesville 40
District 19-4A
- No. 11 Burnet 45, Lake Belton 29
- Salado 63, Jarrell 56
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
BOYS
- Lorena 3, Lake Belton 1
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Harker Heights 1
- Copperas Cove 2, Killeen 1
- Ellison 2, Temple 1
GIRLS
- Robinson 1, Lampasas 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Harker Heights 0
- Bryan 5, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 5, Ellison 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.