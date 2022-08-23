Reese Rich recorded 13 kills and 10 digs and the host Salado Eagles swept Austin St. Dominic Savio 25-22, 25-15, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Freshman Haley Brown, junior Livia Niu and senior Haleigh Wilk each chipped in six kills.
Katey Bartek finished with four aces for the Lady Eagles.
PFLUGERVILLE WEISS DEF. BELTON 25-16, 25-3, 25-18: At Belton, Makaelyn Perez had four kills and four digs in the loss for the Lady Tigers.
Charlotte Kallina recorded six assists and two aces. Kambyl Utley added three blocks and three kills.
Belton (5-15)
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Ellison def. China Spring 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
- Georgetown East View 3, Harker Heights 1
- Glen Rose def. Gatesville 25-17, 25-14, 25-21
- Lake Belton def. Leander Glenn 20-25, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23, 15-7
- Pflugerville Connally def. Florence 25-7, 25-12, 25-19
- Pflugerville Weiss def. Belton 25-16, 25-3, 25-18
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge def. Copperas Cove 25-15, 25-14, 25-22
- Salado def. Austin St. Dominic Savio 25-22, 25-15, 25-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.