Livia Niu had eight kills and six blocks to lead the host Salado volleyball team to its seventh straight win Tuesday, 25-14, 25-19, 15-25, 25-18 over former district rival Georgetown Gateway.
Niu also had a pair of aces.
Senior defensive specialist Katey Bartek tallied 17 digs for the Lady Eagles (20-14). Haleigh Wilk added five kills, two aces, four blocks and 16 assists.
The Lady Gators fell to 12-5.
Salado opens district play on Friday at Waco La Vega.
