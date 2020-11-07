District co-champion Salado was well represented on the 19-4A All-District volleyball team.
Junior Lainey Taylor was named Offensive Player of the Year. Sophomore Haleigh Wilk and senior Reese Preston shared Setter of the Year honors.
Also on the 19-4A First Team were seniors Amy Manning and Megan Manibusan, and junior Kenslee Konarik.
Alex Dworaczyk and Reese Rich were selected to the Second Team.
Lake Belton’s Liz Ramsey was the Coach of the Year. With a roster featuring only freshmen and sophomores, Ramsey led the Broncos to the playoffs in the program’s inaugural season.
Sophomore outside hitters Sydni Cartwright and Danica Bingham earned spots on the First Team. Sophomore libero Paige Roehl was on the Second Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.