Haleigh Wilk had 10 kills, and Reese Rich contributed 31 digs and three aces to lead Salado to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 season-opening sweep of Lampasas on Monday.
Freshman Haley Brown added nine kills for Salado. Livia Niu had seven, Macy Morris six and Nikki Poole five. Sara Ellis finished with 14 digs and three aces.
Lampasas was limited to 12 kills in the match.
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
- FW South Hills def. Killeen 25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 15-11
- Gatesville def. Waco University 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21
- Killeen def. FW Western Hills 25-17, 26-24, 25-21
- Salado def. Lampasas 25-16, 25-15, 25-12
