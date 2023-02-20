TEMPLE — At some point, playing the other team’s style will typically catch up with you.
It did Monday night in the case of the Salado Lady Eagles.
Just not by much.
The relentless pressure and depth of the Waco Connally Lady Cadets ultimately wore down the Eagles to result in a 52-49 victory at Lake Belton’s Bronco Gym. Salado’s season comes to an end at 23-13 while Connally (27-9) advances to the Class 4A Region III tournament this weekend.
“We just ran out of gas,” said Salado coach Diane Konarik. “I didn’t do as much subbing to keep up with their speed and we were just tired at the end.”
The fatigue showed at the free-throw line where the Eagles are usually reliable. The Eagles were just 6-of-20 at the stripe and 1-of-9 in the fourth quarter, which kept them from making significant inroads into the Cadets’ lead.
The teams are very familiar with each other having come out of District 23-4A. They split their district contest with both winning on the road. Connally entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and Salado the No. 3.
“We both know each other well,”
said Connally coach Gilbert Beckham. “We played hard. Their team played hard. Nobody wants to lose at this point.”
It was Salado which got out of the gate in a hurry by opening on an 11-2 run in the first four minutes. Alley Ihler accounted for five of the points.
The Eagles went dry for a time while Connally got back within three, but Salado went on a flurry in the final minute with Elsie Law completing a fast break with a bucket and Harley Drouillard pumping in a trey for a 16-8 lead through one quarter.
Connally crept within a bucket a few minutes into the second quarter before a 7-3 run on the strength of five straight from Ariel Cebreco and points from Law and Karlee Konarik for a 27-20 advantage.
The Cadets, however, ended the half on an 8-2 run behind threes from Casey Springer and Cyncere McDonald and the Eagles clung to a 29-28 lead at halftime.
Connally kept the momentum rolling in the second half in a big way.
A 12-1 spurt put the Cadets in command 40-30. The Eagles didn’t get a field goal down until two minutes left in the frame on a Law layup. Cebreco chipped in three more, but the Eagles trailed 41-35 going into the final eight minutes.
“We had a hard time handling their pressure,” Diane Konarik said. “We know what they do.
We just didn’t take care of the ball.”
Even still, the Eagles hung around as the Cadets went dry and struggled from the line as Salado did. The Eagles got back within a bucket twice, but couldn’t convert on opportunities to tie or go ahead.
Points on their last four possessions helped the Cadets build a 51-44 lead. Late buckets by Lorali Bookout and Ihler fell just short.
Many Eagles will be back next year.
“It was an extremely fun team,” Konarik said. “No matter our record we were never out of any games. We played with everybody.”
AREA HIGH SCHOOLPLAYOFF SCHEDULE
GIRLS
MONDAY
Class 4A regional quarterfinals
- Waco Connally 52, Salado 49
BOYS
TUESDAY
Class 6A bi-district
- No. 7 Harker Heights vs. Waxahachie, 8 p.m. at West HS
Class 5A bi-district
- No. 23 Belton vs. Magnolia West, 7 p.m. at Giddings HS
- No. 2 Ellison vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 7 p.m. at Caldwell HS
- Shoemaker vs. Bryan Rudder, 7:30 p.m. at Rockdale HS
Class 4A bi-district
- Gatesville vs. Georgetown Gateway, 7 p.m. at Temple HS
- Lampasas vs. Waco La Vega, 7 p.m. at Belton HS
