ROBINSON — Aiden Wilson scored the game’s first four touchdowns and led the Salado Eagles to a 65-7 rout of Robinson in the District 9-4A-II finale for both teams.
Salado (7-3, 4-1) already has clinched a playoff berth and finished second in the district behind undefeated China Spring.
After Wilson built a 29-0 lead in the second quarter, a host of Eagles took over. Salado got a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hutton Haire to Josh Huckabee to extend the lead to 36-0 before Robinson (2-8, 1-4) finally got on the scoreboard. A 57-yard run by Grayson Martin closed it to 36-7 to open the third quarter.
But Salado slammed the door with touchdowns from Seth Reavis, Adam Benavides, Dusty Rhiddlehoover and Morgan Adams to seal the win.
SALADO 65, ROBINSON 7
Salado 7 29 15 14 — 65
Robinson 0 0 7 0 — 7
Sal — Aiden Wilson 29 run (Daniel Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 11 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 25 run (Adam Benavides run)
Sal — Wilson 74 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Josh Huckabee 27 pass from Hutton Haire (Chatay kick)
Rob — Grayson Martin 57 run (kick good)
Sal — Seth Reavis 62 run (Benavides run)
Sal — Benavides 27 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Dusty Rhiddlehoover 1 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Morgan Adams 37 run (Chatay kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Rob
First downs 20 5
Rushes-yards 52-439 34-187
Passing yards 68 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-5-0 0-0-0
Punts-average 0 4-42
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-5
Penalties-yards 6-40 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado, Wilson 15-194, Reavis 10-87, Kase Maedgen 7-50, Benavides 5-45, Adams 1-37, Rhiddlehoover 10-21, Haire 3-4, Drew Bird 1-4. Robinson, Grayson Martin 3-61, Luke Sharp 9-46, Casan Mahan 9-21, Christian Lujan 9-22, Trey Stout 3-18, Austin Duron 1-8.
PASSING — Salado, Haire 4-5-0-68. Robinson, Sharp 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Salado, Huckabee 1-27, Gavyn Keyser 1-26, Wilson 1-12, Maedgen 1-3.
