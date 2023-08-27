At the Belton Invitational, Salado defied classifications and expectations.
Despite being a Class 4A school with an enrollment of just 675.5 students prior to the last University Interscholastic League realignment process, the Lady Eagles scoffed at the idea of racing as part of the event’s Class 1A-4A division.
Instead, Salado registered to run among the Class 5A and Class 6A teams with enrollments ranging from 1,300 to more than 2,200.
The decision appears to unfavorably skew the field for the Lady Eagles, but the results prove the opposite.
Salado easily emerged with the team title, recording a mere 26 points — 53 fewer than its closest competitor — after placing all five of its runners in the field’s top nine.
In fact, the Lady Eagles’ entire scoring quintet finished before a single competitor from five of the other eight teams completed the 5-kilometer course at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area.
Sophomore standout Cade Harris led Salado with a second-place performance, producing a time of 19 minutes, 46.8 seconds, while juniors Penelope Anderson (20:44.7) and Zoie Adcox (20:51.9) and freshman Sydney Engleking (21:01.5) crossed the finish line consecutively, placing fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Anna Redelsheimer, a junior, rounded out the team’s score with a ninth-place time of 21:30.7.
Furthermore, Alexa Williams was 10th (21:56.8), Ally Ihler was 14th (22:19.2) and Addison King was 23rd (23:16.3) for the Lady Eagles. All three are juniors.
Harker Heights — a Class 6A program — was Salado’s closest competitor, capturing a pair of top-10 finishes, including the individual championship, which was won by senior Ella Perry in 19:18.4.
Xenia Gutierrez, a sophomore, complemented the showing, placing seventh (21:15.5), while seniors Treasure Bethea (20th, 23:01.0), Daniela Martinez (21st, 23:01.8) and Tyana Hymes (31st, 24:32.7) accounted for the remainder of the Lady Knights’ points.
Lake Belton (92) and Belton (97) followed in the final standings with the Lady Broncos’ trio of top-20finishers narrowly trumping the Lady Tigers’ bronze medalist.
Placing 11th, 13th and 17th, respectively, freshman Shreya Muni (22:07.1) and seniors Deja Cavazos (22:18.7) and Emily Bachicha (22:39.3) spearheaded Lake Belton’s scorers, which also included sophomore Isabela Romero (26th, 24:03.7) and junior Jazzmynn Henson (27th, 24:08.7).
Similarly, all five of Belton’s scorers were among the top 30, but only two were in the top 20.
Olivia Brillhart, a junior, was third to complete the course, posting a time of 20:43.5, and she was followed by Lilyana Gallegos (19th, 22:58.3), Reyna Trevino (22nd, 23:11.7), Liliana Nelson (25th, 23:19.2) and Karool Serrano (30th, 24:30.3).
With three top-18 showings — Sofia Garcia (12th, 22:13.3), Maya Ramirez (15th, 22:20.9) and Rebecca Terry (18th, 22:44.8) — Temple was fifth with 111 points
Led by eighth-place Elise Harper (21:15.7), Killeen was seventh (196), beating out Copperas Cove (8th, 209) and Chaparral (9th, 218).
Aaleyah Henderson (32nd, 24:39.5), Tatiyana Carter (57th, 26:39.1), Naomi Sauceda (59th, 27:08.0) and Fatemah Muhammad (65th, 28.62.2) also raced for the Lady Kangaroos, and the Lady Bulldawgs were led by freshman Domonique Stewart (24th, 23:18.4), Peyton Brewster (38th, 25:07.8), Logan Chlarson (44th, 25:14.1), Fianna Deviney (61st, 27:14.4) and Juliana Sanchez (62nd, 27:33.1).
For the Lady Bobcats, Laila Seibert (29th, 24:29.1), Jessvelyn Perez (47th, 25:18.4), Fayija Smith (48th, 25:25.1), Liliana Taveras (56th, 26:38.3) and Gabriela Weary (60th, 27:11.0) competed.
