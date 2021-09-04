GRANDVIEW — The Salado Eagles looked poised to leave Grandview on Friday night with atonement for their 21-7 loss to the Zebras in 2020. The Zebras, however, had other ideas and escaped with a 32-28 victory.
Salado (1-1) overcame an early Zebras advantage to take a 28-20 lead midway through the third quarter when Hutton Haire rolled out and found Caden Strickland with a 37-yard rainbow.
Grandview (2-0) tightened it to 28-26 in the waning moments of the third when Kason English caught a 40-yard scoring pass from Brycen Davis.
Grandview built a lead in the first quarter, getting touchdowns from Brandon Click, Gavin Leftwich to make it 14.0. Salado countered with a 33-yard scoring run from Strickland to close it to 14-7, but Ryder Hayes teamed up with Kason English for a 59-yard scoring strike that put the Zebras up 20-7.
Salado found its rhythm in the second and third quarters, however, getting touchdown passes of 8 and 32 yards from Haire to Seth Reavis to go up 21-20.
Aidan Wilson led Salado with 149 yards on 21 carries, while Strickland added 111 on 20 totes. Haire completed five of 12 passes for 124 yards.
Hayes went 19-of-22 for 257 yards to lead the Zebras.
GRANDVIEW 32, SALADO 28
Salado 7 7 14 0 — 28
Grandview 20 0 6 6 — 32
Gra — Brandon Click 13 pass from Brycen Davis (kick failed)
Gra — Gavin Leftwich 1 run (Job Sanchez kick)
Sal — Caden Strickland 33 run (Morgan Adams kick)
Gra — Kason English 59 pass from Hayes (Sanchez kick)
Sal — Seth Reavis 8 pass from Hutton Haire (Adams kick)
Sal — Reavis 32 pass from Haire (Adams kick)
Sal — Strickland 37 pass from Haire (Adams kick)
Gra — English 40 pass from Davis (run failed)
Gra — Luke Kirkpatrick 20 pass from Hayes (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Gra
First downs 13 15
Rushes-yards 52-302 29-94
Passing yards 124 351
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-12-0 23-29-0
Punts-average 2-29-5 4-24.0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 5-45 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado, Aidan Wilson 21-149, Strickland 20-111, Reavis 6-48, Haire 5-(minus 6). Grandview, Leftwich 19-75, Davis 4-15, Hayes 6-4.
PASSING — Salado, Haire 5-12-0-124. Grandview, Hayes 19-22-0-257, Davis 4-7-0-94.
RECEIVING — Salado, Reavis 4-87, Strickland 1-37. Grandview, English 7-147, Jayden Mangum 5-108, Kirkpatrick 4-41, Click 4-26, Leftwich 2-2, Coen Sanders 1-15.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Austin Vandegrift 31, Ellison 14
- Florence 45, Bangs 14
- Georgetown 63, Copperas Cove 39
- Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10
- Grandview 32, Salado 28
- Harker Heights 62, Georgetown East View 7
- Lake Belton 26, Arlington Heights 14
- Lampasas 56, Elgin 13
- Round Rock 35, Belton 0
