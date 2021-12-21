Going back to his days as a Temple High School player, Shoemaker coach Karron Taylor has long admired Ellison’s consistent standard of excellence.
Now the first-year SHS coach and his Grey Wolves have two wins against that benchmark.
Jaymes Brown-Peterson scored on a putback in the closing seconds and the Wolves stunned Ellison with a late basket for the second time this season, winning 59-58 in a District 12-6A opener at Shoemaker.
Shoemaker’s Jezrael Dejesus-Fargas led all scorers with 26 points. Jamyron Keller scored 24 for Ellison.
Henri Vizcarrondo had five points, eight rebounds, five blocks and five steals for the Wolves.
“They set the blueprint for Killeen basketball,” Taylor said of Ellison. “... They’ve been doing it a long time. They got the bar up here,” he added, raising one hand above his head. “It’s high.”
Ellison, which lost 67-65 on a buzzer-beating layup to the Wolves on Dec. 3 in the Mansfield ISD tournament, was less than a minute away from victory on Tuesday, holding a 58-55 lead.
Brown-Peterson, who scored six of his nine points in the final quarter, pulled Shoemaker within 58-57 with a putback. In the ensuing timeout with 30.5 seconds remaining, Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr. punched his clipboard out of his own grasp, imploring his team to box out. It had to be galling to see his team lose the game on another missed rebound.
The Eagles had a chance to ensure that a putback in the paint wouldn’t hurt them, but they missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 23.8 seconds to go.
There were two ties and six lead changes in the final period.
Ellison took its first lead of the second half on a left-wing 3 by Khris Wilkerson (11 points). Antwone Gonzales answered with a 3 of his own at the other end to tie the game at 48 with 5:27 remaining. Neither team led by more than four the rest of the way.
Shoemaker’s biggest lead was 10, 19-10 after the opening period when the Wolves made half of their six 3-pointers.
Keller took charge in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in a 19-4 run that gave the Eagles their biggest lead, 28-24.
Dejesus-Fargas did most of his damage fearlessly driving into the lane. He scored eight points in a 10-2 Shoemaker run over the final 2:23 of the half to send the Wolves into the break with a 34-30 lead.
“He has this will to compete,” Taylor said. “He gets this look on his face.”
Fargas also had five assists.
“I don’t fear nobody between the black lines,” he said matter-of-factly.
Taylor ended a four-year playoff drought for the Lady Wolves last season. Tuesday’s win could go a long way to helping the boys end a two-year absence.
The team stats were as close as the final score would suggest. Ellison had eight turnovers, and Shoemaker seven. The Wolves were 19-of-48 (40%) from the floor. Ellison shot 41% (21-of-51). The Eagles made 7 of 17 3-pointers while Shoemaker was 6-of-18.
Ellison's late rebounding issues proved to be more bad timing than bad performance. The Eagles outrebounded Shoemaker 32-30, including 11-10 on the offensive glass.
The two teams meet again to start the second half of 12-6A play on Jan. 25 at Ellison.
GONZALES SCARE
The Shoemaker guard remained down on the floor well after the final buzzer and had to be helped out of the gym, but was later walking around on his own. Taylor said Gonzales was battling cramps.
SHOEMAKER 59, ELLISON 58
Ellison (58)
Murphy 0, Keller 24, Garland 6, Oladipo 10, Wilkerson 11, White 0, McIver 7, D.Jones 0, D.Wilson 0.
Shoemaker (59)
Parker 3, Gonzales 9, Dejesus-Fargas 26, Brown-Peterson 9, J.Williams 5, Spence 2, Starling 0, Vizcarrondo 5.
Ellison 9 21 13 15—58
Shoemaker 19 15 11 14—59
3-Point Goals—Ellison 7 (Keller 3, Wilkerson 3, Mclver), Shoemaker 6 (Gonzales 2, Dejesus-Fargas 2, Parker, Brown-Peterson). Free throws—Ellison 9-12, Shoemaker 15-19. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 12, Shoemaker 16. Technicals—Gonzales.
Records—Ellison 0-1 12-6A, Shoemaker 1-0 12-6A.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL OPENERS
- Belton 68, Killeen 39
- Copperas Cove 66, Temple 58
- No. 14 Harker Heights 60, Bryan 41
- Shoemaker 59, Ellison 58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.