As Yogi Berra would say, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
The Shoemaker Grey Wolves were cruising toward a playoff berth Tuesday as Grey Wolves starter Gustavo Marquez carried a no-hitter against Chaparral well into the bottom of the sixth inning.
But the Bobcats finally got a hit, a two-out RBI double by Landyn McCloud, to pull Chaparral within 3-1.
Things only got more interesting in the bottom of the seventh against the Shoemaker bullpen as the Bobcats added another run and loaded the bases to put the tying run at third.
But that’s where Chaparral’s dream of making the playoffs in its inaugural season ended. A bouncer to the pitcher, that nearly went for a game-winning infield hit, ended Tuesday's contest 3-2 in Shoemaker’s favor.
Shoemaker’s win, coupled with Waco’s 7-1 loss to Waco University, helped the Wolves and Killeen clinch the final District 22-5A playoff spots heading into Friday’s season finales.
The Bobcats needed to sweep their season-ending two-game series against Shoemaker this week to stay in the playoff chase.
Chaparral freshman left-hander Geno Ybarra was also brilliant in the loss, striking out 12 through six innings.
Shoemaker (10-14, 7-6 22-5A) scratched out single tallies in the first, fifth and sixth innings — and it was just enough.
Fernando Rivera tripled into the right-field corner with two out in the opening inning and scored on an infield single by JoePhillip Guzman. The Grey Wolves led the rest of the way — barely.
Shoemaker No. 9 hitter Orville DeJesus lined a single into right field to start the fifth inning. He scored on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Marquez to make it 2-0.
Jomar Rodriguez-Santiago scored what turned out to be the deciding run in the sixth, reaching on a walk, advancing to third and scoring on a dropped strike three that got away from home plate just before a light rain began falling.
Maddox Armendariz was hit by a pitch and scored on McCloud’s double in the bottom of the inning.
Marquez walked three batters and plunked two others. The Bobcats also reached base on a dropped fly ball and had baserunners in every inning but the fourth, all of which helped camouflage Marquez's no-hit gem.
Despite the opportunities, Chaparral (6-17, 5-8) only had one runner reach second base until Armendariz scored from first on McCloud's rocket over left fielder Dominick McCarty's head. It was the only hard-hit ball off Marquez, who fanned six.
The teams combined for seven hits and nobody had more than one. Three of Shoemaker's hits came back-to-back-to-back in the top of the first. After Guzman's RBI infield hit, Rodriguez-Santiago also reached with an infield single.
In the fourth inning, Natan Colon chopped a ball over the mound and off the second-base bag for the Wolves' fourth hit.
The two teams close the regular season Friday at Shoemaker. The Wolves can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win and Killeen loss at Belton.
Chaparral seniors LJ Littlejohn, McCloud, Antonio Sanchez Jr., Kyle Saunders and Armendariz were recognized before the game started.
22-5A BASEBALL
y-Lake Belton 13-0
x-Belton 11-2
x-Killeen 7-6
x-Shoemaker 7-6
Chaparral 5-8
Waco 5-8
Waco University 4-9
Ellison 0-13
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 5, Killeen 0
- Lake Belton 10, Ellison 0, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 3, Chaparral 2
- Waco University 7, Waco 1
