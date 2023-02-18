TEMPLE — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves battled out of an early hole and cruised in the second half of a District 22-5A third-place tie-breaker at Lake Belton High School, defeating Waco University, 67-58.
After yielding 15 points to the Trojans in the first quarter, the Grey Wolves locked up, holding Waco University to just 18 points between the second and third quarters.
The Grey Wolves got off to a bit of a slow start, going down 8-3 and 11-6 early in the first quarter. Slowly, Shoemaker chipped away, ultimately thwarting Waco University’s lead.
Shoemaker pulled ahead 22-20 in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Jaymes Brown-Peterson on a dish from Isaac Hawthorne. The Grey Wolves never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the game.
Brown-Peterson, a junior, proved to be a lethal shooter for Shoemaker, scoring 14 points — 12 of which came from behind the 3-point line.
After securing the two-point lead, Shoemaker rattled off 13 of the next 18 points between the two teams, ultimately taking a 35-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, it was much of the same for the Grey Wolves, who opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run. Going back to the end of the second quarter, Shoemaker’s outburst reflected a 13-0 run.
The defense matched the intensity in the second half as well. Through the game’s final two quarters, the Grey Wolves sent away three shots, nabbed six steals and hauled in 15 rebounds.
Head coach Karron Taylor said that though his team had already clinched the playoffs, Friday’s game was important as it sends them into the playoffs on a high note.
“We were trying to use this as a warm-up game to build some confidence and some momentum going into that first round,” he said. “This was key.”
The first round pits the Grey Wolves against a familiar foe: the Bryan Rudder Rangers. The teams are set to play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rockdale High School.
The Grey Wolves met the Rangers on Dec. 30 during a tournament in Port Arthur. Shoemaker came up on the short end of the outcome, but Taylor is confident things could be different this time around, citing more experience for his younger players.
“They hadn’t gotten many opportunities early in the year because I had some older guys in some lineups,” he said. “But the younger guys are getting a chance to step in and contribute.
“They’re bringing new stuff, bringing confidence, and bringing high skill.”
One of said underclassmen who Taylor said contributed in a big way during Friday’s game was sophomore forward Travonne Woodley.
“I think he did a really good job on the boards and he kept his composure all night long,” Taylor said of Woodley.
Woodley finished with eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the game.
“He asked me to put him in certain spots so he can help the team,” Taylor said. “We try to preach ‘we over me,’ and that’s kind of what I saw.”
Taylor also praised the efforts of senior Darius Davis, who broke through on the score sheet late in the second quarter and ended up with 18 points.
Though he is a senior, Taylor explained that Davis is new to the team this year, and he has spent the season building trust with the players and the coaching staff.
“Today was a day he got in,” Taylor said. “He finished the game for us. I kind of challenged him to coach the guys while he was out there. Today, he got to the spots that I asked him to get to and make plays.”
Collectively, the Grey Wolves played a total team game, collecting 32 rebounds, dishing nine assists, recording five blocks and getting seven steals.
AREA HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
BOYS
FRIDAY
District 22-5A 3rd-place tiebreaker
- Shoemaker 67, Waco University 58
TUESDAY
Class 6A bi-district
- No. 7 Harker Heights vs. Waxahachie, 8 p.m. at West HS
Class 5A bi-district
- No. 24 Belton vs. Magnolia West, 7 p.m. at Giddings HS
- No. 2 Ellison vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 7 p.m. at Caldwell HS
- Shoemaker vs. Bryan Rudder, 7:30 p.m. at Rockdale HS
Class 4A bi-district
- Gatesville vs. Georgetown Gateway, 7 p.m. (tentative) at Temple HS
- Lampasas vs. Waco La Vega, 7 p.m. at Belton HS
GIRLS
THURSDAY
Class 5A area
- No. 4 Pflugerville 69, Killeen 45
TUESDAY
Class 4A regional quarterfinals
- Salado vs. Waco Connally, 5:30 p.m. at Lake Belton HS
