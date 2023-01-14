Shoemaker’s Madyson Mitchell went off to begin the third quarter, helping spark the Lady Grey Wolves, who ultimately routed the Waco Lady Lions, 69-52, Friday evening.
Clinging to a 33-31 lead at the half, Mitchell scored the first six points in the third quarter for the Lady Grey Wolves, helping them extend their lead to 39-36.
Shoemaker’s lead grew to as much as 10 on a couple of different occasions in the third quarter before the Lady Grey Wolves suffocated Waco in the fourth quarter, allowing only five points in the game’s final eight minutes.
“Every game is a big game for us; every one matters,” said Shoemaker head coach Kellen Hearn, whose team improved to 6-1 in District 22-5A and remained in a three-way for first place with Ellison and Killeen. “Anytime you can continue to get additional wins to add on to that win column is huge, no matter who we play.”
Waco’s loss dropped the Lady Lions’ district record to 3-4.
Mitchell finished with 14 points – one of four in double figures for Shoemaker.
“For the most part, it’s always a team effort,” Hearn said of the double-digit contributors. “I pretty much have a team full of kids that come in and contribute and do their part to help us out.”
Sophia Edwin led the way for Shoemaker with 17 points, followed by Mitchell and Iyanna Billups’ 14-point performances and Kenyjah Richards with 12 points.
Mitchell also led the way on the glass with seven rebounds.
Also scoring for Shoemaker were Janay McCray with six points, Alexia Westmoreland with five and Nyla McClanahan with two points.
Both teams traded baskets in the first half, as neither was able to sustain a run. Waco was led in the first half by Ciarra Shaw, Asharah Thibodeaux, Ivory Scott and Faith Watson.
Shaw (13), Thibodeaux (11) and Scott (15) combined for 39 points, while Watson, who added seven points, hauled in 15 rebounds.
Ultimately, the Shoemaker defense stiffened in the second half, and the offense capitalized on a demoralized Waco defense as seemingly call after call went the way of Shoemaker.
Decibel levels also rose in the gym during the second half as Waco fans clamored for favorable rulings by the officials, and the Waco junior varsity team chirped with the Shoemaker student section from across the gym in friendly – yet spirited – back-and-forth banter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Grey Wolves went on a 7-0 run and increased their lead to 14 points. Midway through the quarter, the Lady Lions scored five points around an Edwin bucket.
The Lady Grey Wolves went on a 6-0 run to end the game.
Judging by the start to the season thus far and the banners hanging from the rafters in the Shoemaker gym, it appears this could be one of the more successful campaigns in Lady Grey Wolves history.
That history is not the focus for Hearn, however.
“The history is the history,” he said. “But I told these young ladies when they started in the summertime and they started coming in as freshmen, it’s to build that legacy.
“As far as with this group, we just put our heads down and just work, and we let the rest of it take care of itself; that’s all we worry about.”
The second half of district play begins Tuesday, with the Lady Grey Wolves hosting Lake Belton at 7 p.m. Waco travels to Ellison.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 6-1
Killeen 6-1
Shoemaker 6-1
Chaparral 4-3
Waco 3-4
Lake Belton 2-5
Waco University 1-6
Belton 0-7
Friday’s Games
- Chaparral 50, Lake Belton 47
- Ellison 73, Waco University 10
- Killeen 55, Belton 18
- Shoemaker 69, Waco 52
