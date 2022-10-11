BELTON — Looking to remain in the playoff hunt, Belton started strong against visiting Shoemaker on Tuesday, but the Lady Tigers could not maintain the momentum, suffering a fourth loss in their last six matches.
Belton’s postseason hopes, however, remain intact.
The Lady Tigers took control immediately, using a 14-3 outburst to build a 21-15 cushion in the first set that would not be deflated, but the Lady Grey Wolves rallied and were not threatened during the duration of the match, winning 23-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18.
Although the outcome was disappointing, things could have been much worse.
With just four matches remaining in the regular-season schedule, Belton (11-29, 4-6 District 22-5A) sits two games behind Chaparral (6-4) for fourth place in the standings after the Lady Bobcats lost to Lake Belton on Tuesday. Had the outcome been reversed, the Lady Tigers’ playoff chances would have been virtually obliterated.
Now, however, with a contest against Chaparral still looming, hope remains for Belton, especially if it can replicate the performance produced in the opening set versus Shoemaker.
The Lady Grey Wolves snapped a 3-3 tie by winning six of the next seven points before playing to a 12-12 deadlock. Leading 21-15 thanks to consecutive aces from senior libero Paige Champlin, the Lady Tigers appeared poised for victory, but an 8-2 outburst by Shoemaker (27-11, 8-2) tied the match once again at 23-23.
Belton responded with set-clinching kills from senior Makaelyn Perez and Addison Alexander, a junior, but the Lady Tigers could not build on the showing.
The Lady Grey Wolves trailed only briefly in the second set, closing with a 22-7 explosion after Belton led 6-3, and they did not slow down in the third set. Shoemaker was in control the entire way, claiming 12 of 14 points during one stretch.
In the fourth set, with their backs against the wall, the Lady Tigers reacted by winning the first four points and never trailed en route to a 13-13 tie. The squads played to four more ties with the last occurring at 17-17 before an 8-1 run secured the match for Shoemaker.
Belton closes with a favorable schedule, but at some point, the Lady Tigers need a team other than itself to hand the Lady Bobcats a defeat.
On Friday, Belton travels to face Waco after defeating the Lady Lions 3-1 in the first round of district, and the Lady Tigers follow the trip with contests at Chaparral and first-place Lake Belton before hosting Killeen in the regular-season finale. Belton lost to the Lady Bobcats and Lady Broncos and beat the Lady Kangaroos in the first encounters.
Chaparral finishes the district schedule hosting Killeen, Belton and co-leader Ellison before traveling to Shoemaker.
