Even after witnessing it live, the final tally of what Shoemaker’s defense accomplished in a 16-8 win over Ellison on Friday at Searles Stadium was startling.
Ellison managed just 44 yards of total offense: 59 through the air and minus-15 on the ground. The Eagles had two first downs – one early in the game and one late. In between were five consecutive three-and-out series. Ellison’s two longest drives were four plays.
On Shoemaker’s first defensive snap, defensive back Malik Esquerra picked off Ellison starting quarterback Sidney Holland. On the Grey Wolves’ last defensive snap, defensive back Trey Ford thwarted a potential game-tying touchdown, breaking up a Xavier Dormeus pass to the goal line intended for Bobby Williams on fourth down. It was another stellar effort for a Shoemaker secondary that shut out five-star Lake Belton receiver Micah Hudson a week earlier.
The Eagles were gifted that late scoring opportunity when a bad snap led to a Shoemaker fumble that Tyrone Osberry recovered at the Wolves 16 with 3:40 remaining.
Ellison’s four-down series yielded a run for no gain followed by three straight incompletions.
Shoemaker was able to run out the clock from there.
Darrion Burleson, To’O To’O Maugaotega and Jay Haynes each had sacks for the Grey Wolves (4-1, 2-1 4-5A-D1).
“I was very proud of our defense,” said Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman. “(Defensive coordinator) Coach Roy Locks did a great job of game-planning for them. That was an unbelievable effort by our defense.
“We shut the run down and (Ellison) became one-dimensional.”
The Eagles ran just 29 plays.
“It felt like I had the ball the entire game on offense because I call the plays,” Foreman said.
Jerrod Hicks scored on a 4-yard run for the Grey Wolves, and Kmare’ Balfour caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Jerome. Antonio Butler booted a 20-yard field goal with 5:08 remaining for the final margin.
Ellison (1-3, 0-2) was shut out on offense. The Eagles got their points on a 93-yard kickoff return by Williams after Hicks’ opening touchdown, and a safety when the Wolves were flagged for holding while Jerome was under pressure in the back of the end zone.
The Eagles led 8-6 in the final minute of the opening quarter.
Ellison’s defense wasn’t bad, either. The Wolves had their lowest point total since losing 23-15 to the Eagles in the 2021 season finale. Shoemaker managed just 94 rushing yards on 49 carries on Friday. Jerome completed eight of 15 passes for 134 yards, with 70 coming on a short toss to a wide open Jamarius Stewart running a wheel route out of the backfield. That play set up the Wolves’ opening touchdown by Hicks.
The lead lasted 13 seconds, the time it took Williams to field the kickoff at the 7 and sprint through a gaping midfield for a touchdown. As Shoemaker did, the Eagles missed the extra point and the game was tied at 6-6.
Ellison went in front 8-6 on the safety with 44 seconds left in the opening quarter after Shoemaker’s Maurice Starr unwisely fielded a punt at his own 2.
The Wolves bounced back on their next drive, marching 82 yards in 18 plays to score with 1:28 left in the half to take the lead for good, 13-8.
Balfour caught a 17-yard play-action pass near the goal line to score on fourth-and-5.
It was one of two fourth downs Shoemaker converted on the drive. Balfour was involved in both. He carried 4 yards on a fake punt on fourth-and-1 from the Shoemaker 27.
Stewart finished with 134 yards from scrimmage. He carried 30 times for 64 yards.
Holland and Dormeus combined to go 6-for-19 through the air for 59 yards.
Osberry had an end zone interception in the third quarter to keep the Eagles in reach.
Ellison hosts Waco on Sept. 30 at Searles. The Grey Wolves travel to Red Oak on the same night in the last game before a much-needed bye week.
“We got more kids banged up this week,” Foreman said. “I can't get to the bye week soon enough. This is about the most physical schedule I've played in a while with this many consecutive teams that just get after you pretty good.”
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Boerne 41, Salado 7
- Dublin 34, Florence 23
- Gatesville 56, Godley 42
- Wimberley 38, Lampasas 28
District 12-6A
- Temple 53, Bryan 19
- Waco Midway 48, Hutto 37
District 4-5A-D1
- Killeen 40, Granbury 22
- Lake Belton 42, Waco 0
- Midlothian 57, Cleburne 0
- Shoemaker 16, Ellison 8
11-5A-D2
- Belton 28, Pflugerville 7
- Elgin 22, Pflugerville Connally 0
