Jamarius Stewart rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shoemaker in a 56-3 rout of winless host Cleburne on Friday.
Stewart scored on a 59-yard run less than two minutes into the game and the Grey Wolves were off to the races, rolling to a 43-0 halftime lead.
Stewart also had scoring runs of 1, 11 and 16 yards.
Teammate Jerrod Hicks scored on runs of 47 and 85 yards for Shoemaker (6-2, 4-2 District 4-5A-D1) and finished with 177 yards on seven carries. Kmare Balfour scored on a 12-yard run for Shoemaker.
Altogether, the Wolves rushed for 461 yards on 32 carries. They never punted.
Cleburne (0-9, 0-7) didn't score until Anthony Terronez kicked a 32-yard field goal with nine minutes remaining to make it 49-3.
The Yellowjackets had first-and-goal at the 1 late in the game but fumbled. Shoemaker's Justice Janda returned the loose ball 97 yards for the Wolves final touchdown.
Shoemaker quarterback Malachi Jerome completed seven of eight passes for 51 yards.
Cleburne was held to 134 total yards.
The Wolves are tied for fourth place with Ellison and have the more favorable remaining schedule, along with a head-to-head victory against the Eagles. Shoemaker hosts Killeen (2-4) next week at Searles Stadium and closes the season at Granbury (2-4). Ellison hosts district-leading Midlothian (6-0) at Buckley Stadium next before visiting third-place Lake Belton (5-2) in the season finale.
SHOEMAKER 56, CLEBURNE 3
Shoemaker 22 21 6 7 — 56
Cleburne 0 0 0 3 — 3
First Quarter
Sho — Jamarius Stewart 59 run (Antonio Butler kick), 10:43.
Sho — Jerrod Hicks 47 run (Butler kick), 6:23.
Sho — Kmaré Balfour 12 run (Hicks run), 0:47.
Second Quarter
Sho — Hicks 85 run (Butler kick), 10:07.
Sho — Stewart 1 run (Butler kick), 5:51.
Sho — Stewart 11 run (Butler kick), 0:43.
Third Quarter
Sho — Stewart 16 run (kick fail), 8:41.
Fourth Quarter
Cle — Anthony Terronez 32 field goal, 9:00.
Sho — Justice Janda 97 fumble return (Butler kick), 2:27.
Team Statistics
Sho Cle
First downs 19 10
Rushes-Yards 32-461 38-91
Passing Yards 51 43
Total Yards 512 134
C-A-I 7-8-0 4-14-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 0 7-32.4
Penalties-Yards 8-89 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing — Shoemaker, Stewart 13-194, Hicks 7-177, Malachi Jerome 4-18, Balfour 3-26, Maurice Starr 3-51, Jalen Arzola 2-(minus 5). Cleburne, Logan Schroyer 14-47, Ali Vinson 16-(minus 6), Jayshaun Scales 2-5, Jaygen Wells 3-5, Malachi Cunningham 2-40.
Passing — Shoemaker: Jerome 7-8-0-51. Cleburne, Schroyer 4-14-1-43.
Receiving — Shoemaker, Starr 1-2, Javante Carson 2-19, Isaiah Tanner-Butler 2-16, Haiden Bryant 1-12, Hicks 1-2. Cleburne, Cunningham 2-30; James Reynolds Jr. 2-13.
Records: Shoemaker 6-2, 4-2 4-5A-D1. Cleburne 0-9, 0-7.
4-5A-D1 FOOTBALL
- Ellison 27, Granbury 9
- Midlothian 39, Lake Belton 37
- Red Oak 59, Killeen 28 (Thur.)
- Shoemaker 56, Cleburne 3
- OFF: Waco
STANDINGS
Midlothian 6-0
Red Oak 5-1
Lake Belton 5-2
Ellison 4-2
Shoemaker 4-2
Granbury 2-4
Killeen 2-4
Waco 0-6
Cleburne 0-7
Box score courtesy Cleburne Times-Review
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.