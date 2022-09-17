BELTON — Lake Belton is no stranger to close calls in its first district schedule as a program. Two games in, two points have decided its collective fate.
But a week removed from a one-point overtime win over Red Oak, the Broncos were on the wrong end of another dramatic outcome this time around.
Shoemaker’s Jamarius Stewart capped a 13-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle with 3 seconds left to give the Grey Wolves their first lead and help them overcome Lake Belton 34-33 in a District 4-5A-I affair Friday night at Tiger Field.
Broncos head coach Brian Cope ran down the home sideline trying to call a timeout just before the snap on the game-deciding play but was unable to get the call made in time.
Stewart — who had a game-high 98 yards rushing, all but one of which came in the second half — then took the inside handoff and went into the end zone untouched for his second rushing score of the night to finish off a Wolves comeback in a game they trailed by as much as 12.
“They did a great job of coaching over there and their kids made plays,” Cope said. “They made one more play than we did. I didn’t have us prepared, that’s my fault. We’ll get it fixed. Our kids fought until the very end. Coach (Toby) Foreman does a great job, my hat’s off to him on that.”
Shoemaker’s (3-1, 1-1) final drive totaled 71 yards and had five first downs, including a 22-yard scamper from quarterback Malachi Jerome on a fourth-and-8 to extend the drive with about a minute-and-a-half left.
Jerome finished with 79 yards rushing on 15 carries.
The Wolves — who trailed 26-14 at the break, then scored touchdowns on three of four second-half possessions — also converted on a third-and-7 to get inside Lake Belton’s 10-yard line on the final march.
Shoemaker’s squib kick on the ensuing kickoff sealed the outcome when an illegal forward lateral call was made during Lake’s final return.
The loss was the first of the year for the Broncos (3-1, 1-1) as they seek their first-ever playoff berth in their first eligible season. It snapped a 20-game win streak that dated back to 2020, Lake’s initial as a program, when it played an independent ledger.
In a physical game that stayed close throughout, it was the Wolves who set the pace in the second half, using a 16-play, 79-yard scoring drive out of the gate in the third that drained 8-plus minutes and ended with Stewart’s first scoring run, a 3-yard tote that cut the Broncos’ lead to 26-21 with 3:22 left in the period.
The Broncos responded with 11:26 left in the fourth when quarterback Connor Crews danced in from 14 yards out for his third scoring run of the night to push his team’s lead to 33-21.
Crews had a team-best 69 yards rushing on 16 carries to go with 111 yards passing, including a 43-yard touchdown strike to Javeon Wilcox late in the first half.
But the Wolves ate up 70 yards in 4 minutes on their next drive that was finished with Jerrod Hicks’ second score of the game, then they forced Lake to punt on its next possession to set up their game-winning drive.
“I thought our defensive line and our inside linebackers played well,” Cope said. “We have a lot of work to do and we’re going to get back to it tomorrow morning at 9:30.”
Lake took the lead early and kept it most of the way as yards were at a premium during a physical first half.
The Broncos struck first after each team traded turnovers within the first four plays of the game. Lake’s initial drive ended on a Malik Esquerra interception, while the Broncos’ Adam Walden forced a fumble on the very next play — Shoemaker’s first from scrimmage — to set his team up at the Wolves’ 25-yard line.
Crews capitalized seven plays later with a 5-yard scoring plunge that was set up by his own 7-yard run on a fourth-and-2 earlier in the drive.
Hicks’ first scoring run, a 4-yard touchdown, trimmed Shoemaker’s gap to 19-14 with 1:10 left before halftime, but just 17 seconds later Lake answered, set up by Cash Robin’s 30-yard return on the ensuing kickoff.
Crews then connected with Wilcox for their 43-yard TD across the middle on the next play.
It was Wilcox’s fourth reception of the season, all of which have gone for touchdowns.
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18
- Bryan Rudder 44, Chaparral 14
- Copperas Cove 51, Waco University 18
- Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
- Johnson City 45, Florence 14
- Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13
- Little River-Academy 37, Salado 15
- Odessa Permian 28, Harker Heights 27
- San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 29, Cleburne 26
- Midlothian 66, Waco 0 (Thur.)
- Red Oak 28, Ellison 21
- Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
4-5A-D1 STANDINGS
Granbury 2-0
Midlothian 2-0
Killeen 1-0
Lake Belton 1-1
Red Oak 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Ellison 0-1
Cleburne 0-2
Waco 0-2
