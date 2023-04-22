Numerous Killeen ISD athletes are one step closer to a state championship after Shoemaker, Ellison and Killeen each placed among the top five teams at Thursday’s area meet.
Pitting the top four finishers from the District 21-5A and District 22 meets against each other for the right to reach the Regions III meet, the Grey Wolves placed second in the final team standings, beating out third-place Ellison and fifth-place Killeen with the trio of teams sending athletes to compete in 16 of 17 events at regionals.
The Grey Wolves, who accumulated 112 points to finish behind meet host Lake Belton (131), produced three area champions.
On the track, sophomore Malachi Jerome won the 400-meter run in 49.63 seconds, while senior teammate Wilbert Martin was first in the shot put with a heave measuring 49-6¼, and the 400 relay team earned gold medals with a time of 41.57.
The showings were complemented by several top-three outings.
Malik Esquerra, a junior, was second in the 110 hurdles (14.57) and 300 hurdles (38.62), junior Jerrod Hicks was second (10.49) in the 100, and sophomore Maurice Starr was second (22.04) in the 200, while junior Kareem Edmon (46-5¼) and Martin (147-10) were third in the shot put and discus, respectively, for Shoemaker.
Furthermore, the Grey Wolves’ 1,600 relay team posted a second-place time of 3:21.80.
Junior runner O’Shaun Brown also advanced to regionals by placing fourth (1:57.00) in the 800.
Ellison finished in a distant third place with 69 points but still captured a pair of gold medals as senior Aaron Crittenden won the 800 (1:52.50) and 1,600 (4:23.30) to go along with a second-place run in the 3,200 (9:46.31).
The Eagles’ 400 and 800 relay teams were also second with times of 41.81 and 1:27.40, respectively, and senior Khamani Debrow qualified with a fourth-place time of 10.71 in the 100.
Killeen (44) earned a quartet of bronze medals, placing third in the 800 relay (1:27.83) and 1,600 relay (3:23.90) to go along with third-place showings from sophomore Keyshawn Campbell (100, 10.50) and senior Mark Villaran (110 hurdles, 15.03), and the Kangaroos had a pair of fourth-place outings from juniors Jakai Wright (4th, high jump, 6-0) and Tekoree Landours (4th, long jump, 21-9¾).
Behind senior Easton Hammond and freshman Kendrick Jones, Lake Belton cruised to the championship.
Jones won the 100 (10.39), 200 (21.30) and long jump (23-3¾), while Hammond had a first- (discus, 153-9), second- (high jump, 6-6) and third-place performance (pole vault, 13-0), edging out junior teammate Hunter Myers, who finished fourth in the pole vault with an identical height.
Also advancing for the Broncos are senior Javeon Wilcox (1st, triple jump, 44-8½), junior Adam Walden (2nd, shot put, 49-1¾; 4th, discus, 142-11), sophomore Julian Walker (2nd, long jump, 22-1½), senior Giovonni Walker (3rd, high jump, 6-0), senior Bruce Onchweri (4th, triple jump, 43-0½) and their 800 (1st, 1:27.16) and 400 relay (3rd, 42.26) teams.
Rounding out the area’s regional qualifiers is Chaparral senior Aristotle Rhoades, who was second in the 400 with a time of 49.82.
The two-day regional meet will be held at Humble’s George Turner Stadium beginning Friday with the top two finishers in each event advancing to state.
Narrowly missing out on regional berths were Ellison senior D’Myun Jackson (200, 22.17), Belton junior Briac Ybanez (1,600, 4:35.74; 3,200, 9:57.31) and the Shoemaker foursome of senior Eule Ford (300 hurdles, 41.31), juniors Demetrius Kapono-Wilson (high jump, 6-0) and Gregory Dumas (triple jump, 42-10¼) and sophomore Isaiah Butler-Tanner (discus, 140-0), who each finished fifth.
