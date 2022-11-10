Shoemaker figured to be a different kind of fourth-place team than the cupcakes perennial power Aledo has largely feasted on while winning 26 consecutive first-round playoff games.
But the third-ranked Bearcats were dominant as ever on Thursday, holding the visiting Grey Wolves to 59 total yards in a 37-0 bi-district win in the Class 5A-Division I playoffs.
Caleb Pope and Hawk Daniels each had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Aledo (9-2).
Shoemaker (8-3) entered the postseason with two losses for a combined eight points, including a 32-27 defeat against No. 5 Midlothian. But the Wolves had no answers for a feisty Aledo defense.
Aledo, a program with 10 state titles, picked off two Malachi Jerome passes and held the Wolves to 2 rushing yards while racing to a 28-0 halftime lead.
The second half was even worse for Shoemaker. The Wolves picked up only one first down and netted minus-5 total yards. Only three of Shoemaker's 10 possessions in the game produced positive yardage.
On the other side, the Bearcats tallied 350 yards, even with starting QB Hauss Hejny out with an injury.
The two teams traded punts to start the game, but Aledo hit Shoemaker with a 72-yard touchdown run by Daniels on its second possession to grab a 7-0 lead.
The Wolves nearly answered. Maurice Starr was wide open at the Aledo 5 on 4th-and-6 from the Bearcat 29, but Jerome overthrew him.
Jerome, who passed for 463 yards and five touchdowns last week at Granbury, was harassed all night and sacked three times for 52 yards in losses. He completed 12 of 26 passes.
The Bearcats went three-and-out on their third drive, but Aven Lawrence picked off Jerome and returned it 42 yards to the Shoemaker 5. Pope ran it into the end zone on the next play.
The Grey Wolves drove back across midfield where Jerome was sacked for a big loss on fourth-and-2.
Aledo capitalized on the short field and Daniels scored on a 19-yard run for a 21-0 lead with 4:55 left in the half.
Shoemaker went three-and-out on its next drive, resulting in a fourth-and-22 punt, yielding great field position again for the Bearcats.
Pope caught a third-and-9 pass for 12 yards to the Shoemaker 5, then ran it in from there to give Aledo a 28-0 lead 36 ticks before the break.
The Wolves began the second half with another series that went backward and Aledo all but put the game away with a touchdown drive over 6 minutes for a 35-0 advantage. Davhon Keys capped it with a 2-yard run.
Shoemaker made a goal-line stand, forcing a turnover on downs at the 1 in the middle of the fourth quarter. But the Grey Wolves gave up a safety on the next play for the final points of the night.
Javante Carson caught a 21-yard pass late in the game for Shoemaker's biggest gain.
Aledo advanced to play the winner of Friday's game between Lubbock-Cooper and El Paso Bel Air. Bearcats coach Tim Buchanan, a Killeen High graduate, is chasing his eighth state title. The school won three additional titles while Buchanan stepped down to serve solely as athletic director from 2014-18.
The Grey Wolves lose a talented senior class that included RB Jamarius Stewart, Carson, DE Darrion Burleson, DB Trey Ford, DE Zavian Tibbs, LB Valentino Greene, DB Ronnie Collins and DE To'O To'O Maugaotega.
Potential key returning players include QB Kmare Balfour, RB/WR Jerrod Hicks, Jerome, Starr, WR Johnathan Lahmann, RB X'Zavion Smith, QB/TE Isaiah Butler-Tanner, DB Malik Esquerra, LB Marc Stephens and K Antonio Butler.
Aledo made the jump from 5A-Division II in February's realignment. Its bi-district win streak began with a 1996 victory over Clifton, currently in 3A-Division II.
