The annual one-day summer football camp conducted by former area high school stars at Leo Buckley Stadium is likely not to happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Sunday post on the Kids Advantage Facebook page, former Shoemaker and NFL player Roy Miller III, one of the founders of the Centex Pro Football and Cheer Camp, said the camp would be delayed “until large gatherings are safe for our community.”
More than 400 youngsters registered for last year’s 10th version of the free event.
“I’m sad about this decision but after talking to our committee and hearing from professionals, it only makes sense,” Miller wrote in the post.
Instead of the camp, plans are being formulated to host some kind of event that would provide food for families affected by the virus.
Anyone willing to help with the logistics and funding of the food distribution can contact the organization at kidsadvantage@gmail.com.
