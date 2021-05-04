STATE TRACK MEET
At the University of Texas, Austin
Thursday
- Jaci McGregor, Salado, 4A girls 3,200, 9:30 a.m.
- Lexy Wilson, Salado, 4A girls long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Reid Vincent, Salado, 4A boys long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Cade White, Lampasas, 4A boys long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Caden McCarley, Florence, 3A boys discus, 11 a.m.
- Layloni Watson, Lake Belton, 4A girls triple jump, 2:45 p.m.
- Logan Rickey, Salado, 4A boys 800, 5:20 p.m.
- Layloni Watson, Lake Belton, 4A girls 100 hurdles, 5:45 p.m.
- Jaci McGregor, Salado, 4A girls 1,600, 7:50 p.m.
- Salado, 4A boys 4x400 relay, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday
- Omari Evans, Shoemaker, 6A boys long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Tre'jon Spiller, Ellison, 6A boys long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Tyquan Scoby, Killeen, 6A boys triple jump, 2:45 p.m.
- Shoemaker, 6A boys 4x200 relay, 6:25 p.m.
- Noah Newman, Belton, 6A boys 300 hurdles, 7:10 p.m.
6A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 10-11 at Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
- Elle Fox, Copperas Cove, 8 a.m. 10th tee
4A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 10-11 at Plum Creek Golf Club, Kyle
- Lydia Burleson, Salado, 9:10 a.m. first tee
- Reese Rich, Salado, 9:20 a.m. first tee
- Cooper Meyer, Salado, 9:30 a.m. first tee
- Priscilla Torczynski, Salado, 9:40 a.m. first tee
- Maddy Bourland, Salado, 9:50 a.m. first tee
- Tiffany Lange, Lake Belton, 8 a.m., 10th tee
- Kylee Rutledge, Lampasas, 8:10 a.m., 10th tee
- Elizabeth Cross, Lampasas, 8:20 a.m., 10th tee
- Shaylee Wolfe, Lampasas, 8:30 a.m., 10th tee
- Kinsley Lindeman, Lampasas, 8:40 a.m., 10th tee
- LeeAnn Parker, Lampasas, 8:50 a.m., 10th tee
6A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 17-18 at Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
- Dallas Hankamer, Belton, 8 a.m. 10th tee
4A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 17-18 at Plum Creek Golf Club, Kyle
- Evan Washburn, Gatesville, 9 a.m. first tee
- James Bond, Lake Belton, 9:10 a.m. first tee
- Hayden Nix, Lake Belton, 9:20 a.m. first tee
- Colby Connor, Lake Belton, 9:30 a.m. first tee
- Chase Slone, Lake Belton, 9:40 a.m. first tee
- Chandler Cooke, Lake Belton, 9:50 a.m. first tee
4A GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT
May 20 at Annemarie Tennis Center, San Antonio
Singles Quarterfinals
- Stormy Tatum, Gatesville, 10:30 a.m.
