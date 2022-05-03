4A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 9-10 at Legends Golf Course on Lake LBJ, Kingsland
- Hayden Nix, Lake Belton, 8:10 a.m., first tee
- Chase Passentino-Slone, Lake Belton, 8:20 a.m., first tee
- Colby Connor, Lake Belton, 8:30 a.m., first tee
- James Bond, Lake Belton, 8:40 a.m., first tee
- Chandler Cooke, Lake Belton, 8:50 a.m., first tee
TRACK AND FIELD
At the University of Texas, Austin
Thursday, May 12
- Easton Hammond, Lake Belton, 4A boys high jump, 9 a.m.
- Jackson Bragg, Salado, 4A boys pole vault, 1 p.m.
- Madison Lux, Lake Belton, 4A girls discus, 1 p.m.
- Layloni Watson, Lake Belton, 4A girls triple jump, 2:45 p.m.
- Layloni Watson, Lake Belton, 4A girls 100 hurdles, 5:45 p.m.
- Nolan Williams, Salado, 4A boys 300 hurdles, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
- Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, 6A girls shot put, 9 a.m.
- Ayanna Jones, Belton, 6A girls long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, 6A girls discus, 1 p.m.
- Ayanna Jones, Belton, 6A girls triple jump, 2:45 p.m.
- Aaron Crittenden, Ellison, 6A boys 800, 5:20 p.m.
- Shoemaker, 6A boys 4x200 relay, 6:25 p.m.
- Michaela Mouton, Killeen, 6A girls 400, 6:45 p.m.
- Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker, 6A boys 200, 7:30 p.m.
4A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 16-17 at Legends Golf Course on Lake LBJ, Kingsland
- Elliot Self, Salado, 8:10 a.m., first tee
- Madeline Rakowitz, Salado, 8:20 a.m., first tee
- Reese Rich, Salado, 8:30 a.m., first tee
- Cooper Meyer, Salado, 8:40 a.m., first tee
- Lydia Burleson, Salado, 8:50 a.m., first tee
- Shaylee Wolfe, Lampasas, 9 a.m., first tee
- Clara Brunner, Lake Belton, 8:10 a.m., 10th tee
- Katherine Moore, Lake Belton, 8:20 a.m., 10th tee
- Shelby Chaney, Lake Belton, 8:30 a.m., 10th tee
- Shelby Pusey, Lake Belton, 8:40 a.m., 10th tee
- Tiffany Lange, Lake Belton, 8:50 a.m., 10th tee
4A GIRLS SINGLES TENNIS
April 26-27, at San Antonio
- Stormy Tatum, Gatesville, state runner-up
