One of the nation’s most prestigious track and field meets takes place this weekend, and numerous area athletes will be in attendance to compete against the sport’s elite.
The two-day high school portion of the four-day Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays begins Friday at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium, and local standouts are strewn throughout the schedule, especially initially.
Along with six relay teams, a dozen area individuals will be a part of seven events starting at 1:30 p.m.
Three boys — Shoemaker junior Jerrod Hicks and Harker Heights seniors Deaubry Hood and Re’Shaun Sanford — and three girls — Killeen sophomore Aaliyah Barnes and senior Naomi Sanders and Temple junior Saniyah Richardson — will race in the Division II 100-meter dash, while Gatesville junior Barrett Boyd (Division I), Ellison senior Assiah Howard and Lake Belton senior Layloni Watson (Division II) are part of the 100 hurdles field.
Shoemaker junior Malik Esquerra will look to advance in the boys Division II 110 hurdles at the same time, when Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, Shoemaker and Lake Belton all compete in the 800 relay.
Additionally, Killeen will be a part of the girls 800 relay.
All of the races are preliminaries with finals scheduled for Saturday.
Furthermore, Harker Heights senior Keyona Otis and Salado junior Jackson Bragg look to earn gold medals in the discus and Section B pole vault, respectively, at 1:30 p.m.
For some athletes, the events are merely the beginning.
Sanford, who is part of the Knights’ 800 relay team with Hood, sophomore Brian Hood and junior Kyshaun
Otis, competes for a third time Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the long jump along with Lake Belton freshman Kendrick Jones, who is part of the Broncos’ 800 relay quartet.
Then, on Saturday at 9 a.m., Sanford and Jones each will comprise part of their respective 400 relay teams, racing against Ellison among others. The same trio will accompany Sanford, while Dawson Cabiad, Keshawn Baptiste and Selman Bridges join Jones after Micah Hudson filled Baptiste’s role in the 800 relay.
Rashad Jackson, Bobby Williams, Deandre Reed and D’Myun Jackson, who are all seniors, make up the Eagles’ 400 relay quartet. Robert Harding, D’Myun Jackson, Rashad Jackson and Khamani Debrow are Ellison’s 800 relay team.
The 1,600 relay teams from Killeen (Keysha Campbell-Townsend, Jaeshaun Peyton, Kenya Ford and Jakai Wright), Harker Heights (Kaleb Maxey, Brandon Freeman, Amari Wright and Jordan Pope) and Shoemaker (O’Shaun Brown, Eule Ford, Jerome Malachi and Esquerra) will be part of the meet’s final event at 4:05 p.m.
In the 800 relay, the Kangaroos field the same foursome, and the Grey Wolves use Maurice Starr, Kacy Kincade, Jaylen Caldwell and Hicks.
Also, Ellison’s boys sprint medley team of Aaron Crittenden, Williams, Harding and Debrow race Friday at 4:30 p.m., and Temple’s 3,200 relay team of Adan Hernandez, LaRon Alexander, Anthony Soto and Tyson Tamez race Saturday at 12:40 p.m.
The Lady Kangaroos quartet of senior Michaela Mouton and Naomi Sanders, junior Maniya Croom-Scott and sophomore Aaliyah Barnes compete in the 400 relay Saturday at 9 a.m. after also running together in the 800 relay.
Killeen will be challenged by Ellison (Keanna Sinegal-Scales, Ka’ren Cannie, Assiah Howard and Vizshae Spiller) and Harker Heights (Treasure Bethea, Tyana Hymes, Melody Carter and Amaiyah Dawson) in the 400 relay.
Four area teams — Ellison, Harker Heights, Lake Belton and Temple — will be part of the girls 1,600 relay field Friday at 6:40 p.m.
Keyona Otis (shot put) and Watson (triple jump) each begin their final events Saturday at 11 a.m., while the Broncos senior tandem of Easton Hammond and Giovonni Walker will be in the high jump Friday at 3 p.m.
Gatesville senior distance runner Carlo Martinez completes the list of area athletes in attendance. He will race in the 3,200 on Saturday at 8:35 a.m.
