It all came down to the third inning.
Pflugerville and Shoemaker refused to let each other have any room to score for every other inning in the game, but in the third inning Pflugerville was able to capitalize on the mistakes of the Shoemaker defense to produce a 4-0 win Thursday at Ellison High School in the Killeen ISD Tournament.
Once the first Pflugerville run made it across home plate in the third, the Panthers built their momentum.
Shoemaker pitcher Josh Ortiz walked the next Pflugerville hitter, giving the Panthers ruuners on first and second.
The next Panther to bat was hit in the helmet by a pitch, loading the bases.
Ortiz hit the next batter on the leg with his third pitch, allowing Pflugerville to score its second run.
With the bases loaded again, Pflugerville’s next hitter knocked in two more runs to
cap the scoring.
“You know, coming off of a couple weeks off and just having a few practices before we had to play games, (I’m) not disappointed,” Shoemaker coach Adam Froeschl said. “We just have some stuff we’ve got to work on.”
While the Grey Wolves walked away with a loss, Froeschl saw improvement in his team.
“Defense has been pretty good so far in all the games we’ve played,” Froeschl said. “Pitching has been better, definitely better than last weekend.”
These improvements could be seen throughout the game.
Illian Vasquez of Shoemaker opened the game strong, putting away Pflugerville’s first two batters with ease.
Steven Gomez hit a shot toward left center for a double, sending Daniel Villarreal to third base. Thurman Thomas had a big hit early in the game that almost produced a run for the Grey Wolves
“I thought we did OK,” Froeschl said. “Kids are still just getting used to throwing to hitters. We’re working in a lot of guys. We had some chances to score some runs, but you know, we couldn’t quite get the hit. Whenever we have runners on base, we need to get a hit. Make sure we stay focused. That’s really the biggest thing -- staying focused and concentrated for three outs and three strikes.”
Shoemaker plays twice today. The Grey Wolves face Lampasas at 12:30 p.m. at Harker Heights High School before returning to Ellison for a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Academy.
Froeschl said that rest of the tournament will be about improving bit by bit every game until the team ends up where it needs to be.
“We’re just going to keep working, keep trying to fix the things we need to fix,” Froeschl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.