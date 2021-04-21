TEMPLE — The wiggle room is no longer there for Temple, which has endured a difficult stretch after a 5-1 start to District 12-6A. So with three games remaining in the regular season, starting with Shoemaker on Tuesday night, the Wildcats’ plan is as cut and dry as can be — win so they can get in.
Temple scored five runs in the first inning, tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and fifth, and checked one item off the list with an 8-0 victory over the Grey Wolves at Hallford Field to snap a five-game losing streak and remain firmly planted in the thick of postseason contention.
“Obviously, the last two weeks were rough,” said Temple head coach Dallas Robertson, whose squad was coming off an 11-5 loss to Belton on Saturday. “After we left Belton, we said all right, ‘Here’s the plan going forward. These are the things we have to do to give us a chance.’ That included winning tonight.
“Now, we have to go and do it again Friday, and that’s our mindset. We’re not looking at anything else except the next game.”
Temple’s next game is against seventh-place Killeen on Friday. Following Tuesday’s league-wide results, the Wildcats (16-11, 6-6) are alone in fifth place, one game back of Ellison and Copperas Cove, which travels to Hallford Field in the season finale April 27.
Temple right-hander Aaron Wagaman carried a no-hitter into the sixth when Shoemaker (3-19-1, 1-11) third baseman Josh Ortiz singled to lead off the inning. Wagaman wound up allowing two hits, walking two and striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. Matt McDonald closed out the victory, retiring the two batters he faced in the seventh.
Johnny Donoso kick-started the Wildcats’ first-inning rally of Grey Wolves starter Lorenzo Vallejo with a single to center. He scored on Xavier Padilla’s infield single for Temple’s 1-0 advantage. Naeten Mitchell bounced a base hit into left field that plated Padilla for 2-0, and it was 3-0 after Isaac Ramos was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Chance Guillen’s fielder’s choice drove in another before Kobe Smith’s RBI single capped the early spree.
“Getting started early was big,” Robertson said. “We hadn’t done that in a while. So that was big.”
A walk and two errors helped Temple ad a run in the third for 6-0. Padilla doubled to lead off the fourth and crossed home on Isaiah Fach’s RBI groundout to push the lead to 7-0. Smith added his second RBI when he grounded out in the fifth to chase in Ramos.
“We got our energy up, which is what we need all the time,” Mitchell said. “I feel confident in our team. It’s a family. That’s what Coach Robertson is always telling us. Just stay together as a family.”
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Belton 11-1
x-Harker Heights 8-3
Copperas Cove 7-5
Ellison 7-5
Temple 6-6
Bryan 5-7
Killeen 2-9
Shoemaker 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 7, Ellison 1
- Copperas Cove 1, Bryan 0
- Killeen at Harker Heights, ppd. to Weds.
- Temple 8, Shoemaker 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.