COPPERAS COVE — Nine rushes, 203 yards, one second down. That was the stat line for the Shoemaker Grey Wolves in the pivotal third quarter of a 41-17 victory over Copperas Cove Friday night.
After heading into the half with momentum, the Wolves got the third quarter started with a bang, returning the kick 35 yards into Bulldawg territory and scoring three plays later.
De’Andre Exford punched it in from 3 yards out to extend the Shoemaker lead to 20-3 at that point.
After a Cove touchdown by Warren Fleming cut the lead to 20-9 after a blocked extra point, the Wolves struck fast again — a 38-yard run by Devin Brown.
The second touchdown drive took only two plays.
One drive later, Monaray Baldwin took an end-around 86 yards to the house to extend the Shoemaker lead to 34-9 after the extra point.
Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman said Cove's grind-it-out style of offense in the first half helped dictate his halftime adjustments.
Limited to three offensive drives in the first half — one of which was a three-and-out — Foreman said his message to his team in the locker room was simple.
"I told them, 'Look, I don't know how many times we're going to get the ball, let's score,'" Foreman said after the game. "But, they (the Bulldawgs) were dropping seven or eight guys in coverage, and we had to run it."
Shoemaker finished with 353 yards rushing in the game.
Brown finished with three touchdowns, punching it in from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter.
"I give my credit to the O-line," Brown said. "They blocked everything perfect. They came in ready and focused, and then (we) got yards after that."
Down 41-9 in the fourth, Fleming scored his second touchdown of the game from 3 yards out with just over two minutes to play.
Cove quarterback Shane Richey ran in the two-point conversion for what would be the final points of the game.
The Bulldawgs also had success moving the ball on the ground against the Shoemaker defense, rushing for 240 yards in the game. The run game has been a point of emphasis for the Bulldawgs all season, coach Jason Hammett said after the game.
"First day of practice, we were trying to build the running game," Hammett said. "We've had some injuries on the offensive line, and some struggles. You know with them, again, first glance with them, I think they stepped up big time."
Hammett also had praise for two other Bulldawg running backs who were utilized to block for Brandon Ortega in the first half — Craig Brown and Brody Sanders.
On the Shoemaker sideline, Foreman noticed the changes on the offensive line the Bulldawgs made and gave them credit for churning out the yardage on the ground throughout the game.
"Cove did a good job," Foreman said. "Coach (Hammett) had a good game plan. They moved their nose guard over (a defensive position) to offensive guard, and that was a big deal."
Foreman also admitted the Grey Wolves were missing two defensive starters who will return next week.
As for what Foreman thought was the play of the game, he said it was the play at the end of the second quarter, which allowed Shoemaker to seize momentum.
With a third-and-8 from the Shoemaker 31, and seven seconds remaining, the Bulldawgs tried a little razzle-dazzle, but it backfired.
Richey found quarterback-turned-wide receiver Russel Cochran at about the 26-yard-line, and on a designed “hook and lateral” play, Cochran tried to pitch to Ortega, who couldn’t handle it.
Shoemaker’s Darmel Hollins returned it 71 yards to paydirt, and with the failed two-point conversion attempt, the Grey Wolves took a 10-point lead into the locker room.
"It was just like really I had to make a big play for the team before the half ended," Hollins said about the play. "I saw he fumbled it, I picked it up and go for six to get our team up."
Save for a couple big plays for both Shoemaker and Copperas Cove, both teams played a methodical style of offense in the first half.
Cove got on the board first, with a 27-yard field goal by Caleb Newberry.
Coming into the game averaging just shy of 46 points per game, Shoemaker did not score until 2:12 remaining in the first half.
After a roughing-the-passer penalty against Cove kept the second drive alive, Brown found a hole and ran 9 yards for the touchdown to give Shoemaker a 7-3 lead.
For much of the first half, the Bulldawg defensive line was in the backfield, forcing the Wolves to run laterally instead of north-south, and the defense was able to keep containment on the edge.
Bulldawg linebacker Benny Shumaker had one sack of quarterback Ty Bell in the first half.
"They played great this first half — lights out," Hammett said of the defense's effort to begin the game. "I tell you, coach (Gary) Carpenter (defensive coordinator) had a great plan, and the defensive coaches got after it all week with these guys, getting them lined up."
Offensively for Shoemaker, Bell had 11 carries for 91 yards. He also had 17 yards passing on just two pass attempts.
Exford had the one reception for 17 yards.
Brown finished with 90 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Baldwin ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and Exford had one touchdown on seven carries for 37 yards.
Also getting carries for the Grey Wolves were Dante Powell, K'Zjari Herrera and Omari Evans.
For Copperas Cove, Richey finished with 79 yards through the air on 12-of-17 passing. He added 24 rushing yards on seven carries.
Beneficiaries of Richey's 12 completions were Cochran (three catches for 27 yards), Quijon Donnell (three catches for 11 yards), Ortega (two catches for 11 yards), Wyatt Nelson (two catches for 10 yards), Brown (one catch for 19 yards) and Sanders (one catch for 1 yard).
On the ground, Fleming had 52 yards and the two Bulldawg touchdowns on 10 carries. Ortega finished with 25 carries for 119 yards. Sanders carried the ball three times for 45 yards.
Copperas Cove (1-5, 0-3) takes to the road next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Killeen at Leo Buckley Stadium. The Grey Wolves (5-0, 3-0) head back home Thursday at 7 p.m. for a matchup with Bryan at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Despite some positives for the Bulldawgs, Hammett said he is not one for moral victories.
"Killeen's a great team, too," Hammett said. "They've got a lot of size and speed, so you know, it's going to be a battle next week, too.
"But it's something that, as a coach, we're already starting on it. You know, (Bill) Belichick says, 'On to Cincinnati,' we're on to Killeen."
For Shoemaker, Brown said confidence is high going into the game against Bryan.
"Thanks to coach Foreman, we don't get big-headed," Brown said. "We take it one day at a time and one practice at a time."
SHOEMAKER 41, COPPERAS COVE 17
Shoemaker 0 13 21 7—41
Copperas Cove 3 0 6 8—17
First Quarter
Cove—FG Newberry 27, 4:51.
Second Quarter
Shoe—Brown 9 run (Kaleel Pomerlee kick), 2:12.
Shoe—Hollins 71 fumble return (pass failed), 0:00.
Third Quarter
Shoe—Exford 3 run (Pomerlee kick), 10:50.
Cove—Fleming 3 run (kick blocked), 6:23.
Shoe—Brown 38 run (Pomerlee kick), 5:47.
Shoe—Baldwin 86 run (Pomerlee kick), 3:53.
Fourth Quarter
Shoe—Brown 2 run (Pomerlee kick), 9:36.
Cove—Fleming 3 run (Richey run), 2:48.
TEAM STATISTICS
Shoe Cove
First Downs 16 16
Rushes-Yards 36-353 46-240
Passing Yards 17 79
Comp-Att-Int 1-2-0 12-17-0
Punts-Avg. 1-46 3-32.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 1-10 3-26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Shoemaker, Bell 11-91, Brown 7-90, Exford 7-37, Baldwin 3-96, Powell 3-17, Herrera 2-13, Evans 1-3, R.Brown 1-0. Copperas Cove, Ortega 25-119, Fleming 10-52, Sanders 3-45, Richey 7-24.
PASSING—Shoemaker, Bell 1-2-0-17. Copperas Cove, Richey 12-17-0-79.
RECEIVING—Shoemaker, Exford 1-17. Copperas Cove, Cochran 3-27, Donnell 3-11, Ortega 2-11, Nelson 2-10, Brown 1-19, Sanders 1-1.
12-6A STANDINGS
Shoemaker 3-0
Temple 3-0
Belton 2-1
Bryan 2-1
Harker Heights 1-2
Killeen 1-2
Copperas Cove 0-3
Ellison 0-3
12-6A SCORES
- Bryan 34, Belton 33
- Killeen 27, Ellison 20
- Shoemaker 41, Copperas Cove 17
- Temple 38, Harker Heights 36 (Thurs.)
