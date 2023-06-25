One year ago, Shoemaker struggled.
At last season’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Boys Showcase, the Grey Wolves were in the midst of a transformation after witnessing a number of integral seniors graduate from the program.
As a result, Shoemaker’s young and inexperienced roster was winless in the event, which featured hundreds of the state’s top teams and countless college coaches and recruiters from across the country.
In their return, however, the Grey Wolves thrived, winning two of their three games, and after the performance, Shoemaker head coach Karron Taylor admitted the turnaround was simply a matter of
maturity.
“Last season,” he said, “the kids embraced new roles after they found themselves in the driver’s seat. It’s easy to ride in the car with your parents when they’re driving down the highway, but suddenly, they were behind the wheel. Then, it’s a little different.
“They had to learn how to drive last year, and now, they’re just a lot more confident in what we are doing.”
The Grey Wolves opened their stay with a lopsided loss, falling 57-40 to League City Clear Springs on Friday, but they bounced back by earning a double-digit victory, beating Garland Sachse 53-28.
Thanks in part to eight first-half points from Travonne Woodley, the Grey Wolves held a 14-point advantage, 27-13, by halftime before cruising to the win. Henry Beres led Shoemaker offensively with a
game-high tying nine points, while Woodley finished with eight and teammate D’Anthony Moore had seven points.
The Grey Wolves returned to the court Saturday to conclude their stay and emerged with a 62-56 win versus Arlington Sam Houston, which finished last season ranked 19th in Class 6A.
Jaymes Brown-Peterson exploded in the first half, recording five field goals en route to 11 points as Shoemaker opened a 35-27 lead, and he finished with 17 points. Moore complimented the performance by posting 14 points in the win.
D’Rayvion Starling and Khalfi Richardson each had seven points for the Grey Wolves.
While Taylor is always pleased to see his players produce, it was especially meaningful considering the stage and the audience.
“These kids are getting to see the level of competition they are going against,” Taylor said. “They got to see there are a lot of other kids out there trying to earn the same things they are, but it all comes down to just going out and playing good basketball and the right school will find them.
“Everything else will take care of itself.”
Coming off the program’s first trip to the state championship since 1993, Ellison followed a similar path.
The Eagles narrowly fell in their initial game, suffering a 59-56 loss to Dickinson, but on Saturday, they produced a pair of one-sided victories.
Ellison beat Langham Creek 61-49 and Dallas Highland Park 65-49. The Scots were ranked sixth in the final Class 6A poll last season, when the Eagles were second in Class 5A.
Belton and Temple were the only other area programs in attendance at the event, which drew more than 400 teams from across the state, and each opened their three-game schedule with a single contest Saturday.
The Tigers trailed Crandall 35-19 and never recovered, losing 65-37, while the Wildcats faced Houston Westbury Christian, but a final score was not available.
Belton wraps up play Sunday in a pair of games between ranked opponents from last season.
The Tigers, who finished 23rd in the final Class 5A poll, encounters Port Arthur Memorial (8 a.m.) and Frisco Liberty (11:15 a.m.) after the teams were No. 16 and No. 15, respectively, in Class 5A entering the playoffs.
Both games will be played at Carrollton’s Southwest Athletic Center, where Temple will also play its remaining contests.
The Wildcats face former Class 6A No. 10 Plano at 9:05 a.m. and Melissa at 11:15 a.m.
