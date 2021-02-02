TEMPLE — When Temple’s Alejandro Gonzalez buried a well-struck, left-footed free kick into the back of the net in the eighth minute, it felt as though the only question that still remained in Tuesday’s District 12-6A game against Shoemaker was just how many goals the Wildcats might produce.
The answer — one shy of a dozen.
Eric Ortiz netted a hat trick, Gonzalez and Angel Medrano had two goals apiece and Temple cruised past the Grey Wolves 11-0 at Woodson Field.
Temple’s back line didn’t leave much for goalkeeper Jose Renteria to do, but the senior did have three saves in the team’s first shutout this season. Temple has yet to drop back-to-back games. Shoemaker is now 0-10 overall and 0-5 in 12-6A.
Gonzalez’s opening goal was just a minute after he missed high with a header and he followed up the free kick tally by cleaning up a poor clearance in front of the Grey Wolves net for a 2-0 advantage in the 15th minute.
Ortiz was back to work in the 18th, beating a defender to the ball at the end line and cutting back a pass into the penalty box where Endi Aguilar Maldonado connected with his right foot for a 4-0 advantage.
Spanning 5 minutes, Jorge Martinez scored one goal with a bouncing shot and assisted another with a perfectly placed through ball into the box and onto the feet of Medrano, who found room near post to put the Wildcats up 6-0 in the 29th minute.
Medrano closed the opening 40 minutes with a long-distance marker from 35 yards out.
After earning a foul in the box, Ortiz converted the penalty kick 4 minutes into the second half for his second goal and an 8-0 lead. Francisco Ortiz’s diving header in the 47th inflated the cushion to 9-0, Eric Ortiz tied a bow on his hat trick in the 64th, depositing Brandon Arroyo Lopez’s cross, and Axel Gonzalez-Arroyo capped the night-long scoring spree in the 67th.
Temple next faces Harker Heights on the road Friday night.
TUESDAY'S SCORES
- Bryan ties Cove (Bryan wins 4-3 on penalties)
- Ellison 0, Belton 0 (Ellison wins 4-3 on penalties)
- Harker Heights 2, Killeen 1
- Temple 11, Shoemaker 0
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Bryan 4-0-1 (14 pts)
Ellison 3-1-1 (11 pts)
Belton 3-1-1 (10 pts)
Temple 3-2 (9 pts)
Copperas Cove 2-2-1 (7 pts)
Harker Heights 2-3 (6 pts)
Killeen 1-4 (3 pts)
Shoemaker 0-5 (0 pts)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.