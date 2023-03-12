Shoemaker rarely encounters all four of its Killeen ISD rivals at once, so the Grey Wolves capitalized on the opportunity to earn city bragging rights.
Competing at Leo Buckley Stadium, Shoemaker dominated the eight-team field, which included Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights and Chaparral, Thursday, earning six gold medals — three more than any other program in attendance — en route to accumulating 161 points with the Eagles (89) and Lake Belton (75) following in the final standings.
The Grey Wolves’ outing was highlighted by its showing on the track behind hurdler Malik Esquerra, who won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.16 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 39.85. Additionally, Shoemaker’s 800 (1:26.01) and 1,600 (3:23.01) relay teams placed first, matching the finishes from sprinters Jerrod Hicks (100, 10.78) and Malachi Jerome (400, 49.96).
Shoemaker also emerged with eight silver or bronze medals. Killeen ISD’s other teams combined for nine second- and third-place finishes.
Jaden McDonald, who was fourth (16.13) in the 110 hurdles, was runner-up to teammate Esquerra in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.93, and Eule Ford, who was fifth (41.55) in the 300 hurdles, was third (15.95) in the 110 hurdles, while O’Shaun Brown was second (1:58.98) in the 800 and third (51.00) in the 400.
The Grey Wolves’ 400 relay team (41.57) and Jaylen Caldwell (200, 21.96) claimed silver medals on the track, while Zavian Tibbs was responsible for Shoemaker’s lone medal in a field event, placing second in the shot put with a heave measuring 47 feet, 6½ inches. Maurice Starr (3rd, 200, 22.28) rounded out the Grey Wolves’ top-three performances.
Distance runner Aaron Crittenden won two (800, 1:54.31; 1,600, 4:18.65) of Ellison’s three gold medals with the 400 relay team (40.94) earning the other. The Eagles relay teams placed third (800, 1:28.05; 1,600, 3:25.98) in the other races, while Ellison teammates Khamani Debrow (10.83) and Bobby Williams (10.86) placed second and third, respectively, in the 100, and Jeante’ Mayo was third (41.36) in the 300 hurdles.
Like the Eagles, Lake Belton won three events — Hunter Myers (pole vault, 13-0), Adam Walden (shot put (49-3½) and Kendrick Jones (200, 21.01) — and was second (1:27.04) in the 800 relay. In the shot put, Caleb Segura was third (46-9).
With 68 points, Harker Heights placed fourth as a team thanks in part to an impressive showing in the discus, where Jaden Cook (149-9) and Daniel Lanxon (145-9½) won gold and bronze medals, respectively.
The Knights were also second (3:24.20) in the 1,600 relay and third (42.17) in the 400 relay.
Briac Ybanez (1st, 3,200, 10:02.50), Riley Dyck (2nd, 3,200, 10:22.67), Clayton Oaks (3rd, 1,600, 4:35.09) and pole vaulters Bryce Roberts (2nd, 12-6) and Logan Lamberte (3rd, 12-6) paced Belton to a a fifth-place showing with 54 points.
Temple (39), Killeen (29) and Chaparral (9) completed the standings.
Kangaroos standout Mark Villaran placed second in the 110 hurdles in 15.88, while Aristotle Rhoads was responsible for the Bobcats’ only top-five showing, placing second (50.03) in the 400.
The Wildcats’ best outings came from Jeremiah Mungia (2nd, discus, 147-8½), Tyson Tamez (2nd, 1,600, 4:21.45), La’Ron Alexander (3rd, 3,200, 10:25.32) and Anthony Soto (3rd, 800, 2:00.44).
With the Killeen ISD Relays complete, Temple is set to host the area’s next major track meet on March 24, when Shoemaker will return to competition, looking to build on its one-sided showing.
