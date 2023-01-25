The Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves defeated Chaparral's Lady Bobcats 53-37 on Tuesday at Shoemaker High School. The win, combined with Killeen's 53-52 loss against Waco, left the Lady Wolves alone in first place in District 22-5A with a 9-1 league record. Shoemaker hosts Killeen on Friday.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shoemaker 9-1
Ellison 8-2
Killeen 8-2
Chaparral 5-5
Waco 5-5
Lake Belton 3-6
Waco University 1-8
Belton 0-10
Tuesday’s Games
- Ellison 48, Belton 16
- Shoemaker 53, Chaparral 37
- Lake Belton at Waco University, late
- Waco 53, Killeen 52
