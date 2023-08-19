After a stellar three-year start, Ella Perry took the final first step of her high school career.
Since her freshman season at Harker Heights, Perry has been one of the area’s premier distance runners, winning numerous meets and collecting countless medals, but she began her final cross country campaign Friday morning at the annual Temple Invitational.
Competing at Lions Park, Perry opened her senior season by placing second overall, completing the three-mile course in 19 minutes, 1.80 seconds.
The showing propelled the Lady Knights to a fourth-place finish in the Class 5A-6A division with 127 points as sophomore Xenia Gutierrez (15th, 21:15.70) and the senior trio of Daniela Martinez (32nd,22:19.60), Treasure Bethea (40th, 22:47.90) and Tyana Hymes (59th, 23:44.10) completed the scoring.
Additionally, freshman Maya Beckett (83rd, 25:06.40), senior Sarah Gill (89th, 25:29.40) and junior Samara Johnson (115th, 27:28.80) competed for Harker Heights, but their scores did not count toward theteam total.
Perry has qualified for the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Championships two times. As a sophomore, she was 28th (18:36.8), and last season, she qualified but was unable to compete after winning her second consecutive District 12-6A individual championship.
The performances were just enough to hold off Temple, which finished three points back, placing fifth behind Maya Ramirez. The sophomore was 17th with a time of 21:20.90.
Senior teammate Rebecca Terry (18th, 21:21.00) completed the course fractions of a second later with Sofia Garcia (23rd, 21:49.40) and Analisa Terry (45th, 23:00.40) also placing among the top 50. Tem-Cats junior Kylie Tamez was 51st (23:19.90).
Paced by freshman Shreya Muni, who crossed the finish line in 21:03.60 to place 11th overall in her debut, Lake Belton was seventh (165). Deja Cavazos (24th, 21:56.30), Isabela Romero (42nd, 22:51.10), Emily Bachicha (46th, 23:06.60) and Macie Solis (70th, 24:30.80) rounded out the Lady Broncos’ scoring.
Chaparral and Shoemaker were the only other area teams in attendance and despite Lady Grey Wolves freshman Cameron Roberts placing 31st (22:15.60), the Lady Bobcats narrowly edged out their Killeen ISD rivals, accumulating 305 points to place 10th. Shoemaker was 11th (310).
Roberts was complemented by sophomore Heaven Britton (52nd, 23:21.00), senior Hazel Bowman (67th, 24:19.40), freshman Aryanna Castro (119th, 28:25.00) and junior Da’Lyla Evans (124th, 30:24.30), but it was not enough to contend with a quintet of top-100 times.
Led by junior Laila Seibert’s 58th-place time of 23:43.80, the Lady Bobcats all finished within two minutes of each other. Jessvelyn Perez, a junior, was 63rd (24:11.40), beating out sophomore teammate Liliana Taveras (66th, 24:18.50) by approximately seven seconds, and Fayija Smith (92nd, 25:38.40) and Gabriela Weary (93rd, 25:39.30) completed the course consecutively.
Although Round Rock Stony Point sandwiched a pair of runners around Perry in champion Micah Mizell (17:55.40) and bronze medalist Sophia Lopez (19:02.40), Round Rock McNeil emerged with the team title,recording 60 points.
Pflugerville Hendrickson (75) and Austin Anderson (101) followed in the final standings.
Copperas Cove and Killeen were also in attendance, but neither fielded a complete team. Nevertheless, each had some strong individual outings.
The Lady Bulldawgs were represented by freshman Domonique Stewart, who was 38th overall in her debut, finishing in 22:38.50. Additionally, Peyton Brewster (49th, 23:16.50), Fianna Deviney (103rd, 26:37.10) and Logan Chlarson (114th, 27:21.80) raced.
Aaleyah Henderson (69th, 24:27.70) was one of three Lady Kangaroos at the meet, joining Naomi Sauceda (101st, 26:26.50) and Tatiyana Carter (106th, 26:55.00).
