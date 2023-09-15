The weather was dreary, the course was saturated and the lightning was unpredictable, but Shoemaker still managed to make an impact.
Racing in far from ideal conditions Thursday morning, the Grey Wolves placed seven runners among the field’s top 20 en route to capturing the Waco Invitational’s Class 5A-6A division championship.
David Bluhm, a sophomore, was first to complete the course for Shoemaker, traversing the three-mile trek at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex in 17 minutes, 25.2 seconds, narrowly edging out a pair of junior teammates.
Jeremiah Miller-Jackson (6th, 17:38.0) and Alexander Roberts (7th, 17:45.6) immediately followed Bluhm across the finish line, while freshman Kaedrian Johnson (11th, 18:23.7) and senior O’Shaun Brown (17th, 18:47.1) accounted for the remainder of the Grey Wolves’ 46 points.
Additionally, Shoemaker sophomore Ladanty Harris (18th, 18:48.9) and freshman Tai Nguyen (19th, 18:50.2) delivered strong showings, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
San Angelo Central (64) placed second, edging third-place Ellison (66) by just two points despite the Eagles’ fielding the race’s fastest entrant.
Ethan Carranza, a junior, posted a championship time of 16:13.0, beating his closest competitor — Belton senior Briac Ybanez (2nd, 16:31.7) — by more than 18 seconds and pacing a quartet of top-15 finishers for Ellison.
Eagles senior Corahn Evans was 10th (18:08.7), while juniors Mike Rodriguez Quintana and Marques Kelley were 13th (18:28.6) and 14th (18:33.8), respectively. With a time of 19:26.6, freshman Andy Harper (31st) rounded out Ellison’s scoring.
Complementing Ybanez, Tigers junior David Shelburne was third (17:00.7) to help his team place fourth with 79 points. The remaining runners to score for Belton were freshmen Ezra Kahler (23rd, 19:01.4) and Brock Christenson (28th, 19:17.5) and senior Brendan Hall (29th, 19:23.7).
Other area athletes taking part included Shoemaker’s Jace Mims (33rd, 20:00.7), Garrett Kooser (37th, 20:46.4) and Kamsi Uzoma (39th, 21:48.6), Ellison’s Shamari Traynham (32nd, 19:48.6) and Belton’s Cade Bolton (36th, 20:39.7).
In the girls division, Belton was second (48) thanks in part to a trio of top-10 showings.
With a fifth-place time of 21:29.1, senior Reyna Trevino was first to cross the finish line, but she was quickly joined by freshman Lilyana Gallegos (6th, 21:41.8) and junior Liliana Nelson (8th, 22:07.2). Then, junior Hailey Schutz (14th, 22:46.2) and senior Karool Serrano (15th, 23:27.1) crossed to account for the rest of the Lady Tigers’ points.
Belton senior Noelia Martinez just missed out on producing points, placid 18th (23:40.7).
San Angelo Central fielded the individual champion in junior Naomi Bageant (20:31.2) and won the team title with 24 points after all five runners placed among the top 10, including three among the first four.
Led by third-place Cameron Roberts, a freshman, Shoemaker scored 78 points to place third. Roberts’ time was 20:49.9, and she was joined in the top 10 by senior teammate Hazel Bowman (9th, 22:10.6).
Completing the scoring for the Lady Grey Wolves were freshmen Kahlia Woodley (20th, 23:55.6) and Josephine Nakibirige (26th, 24:32.7) and sophomore Heaven Britton (27th, 24:51.6).
Aryanna Castro (29th, 26:00.3), Abigail Vasquez (31st, 26:37.9) and Rihanna Nieves (32nd, 26:41.8) also raced for Shoemaker.
Ellison sent all of its varsity and junior varsity teams to the meet except for its varsity girls team, which finished second at last week’s Midway Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational. The team made the decision to forgo the meet in order to participate in Saturday’s Lovejoy Cross Country Fall Festival at McKinney’s Myers Park.
