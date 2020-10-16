Shoemaker's Jaylen Stringfellow won Session 2 of the Hewitt Kiwanis Midway Invitational cross country meet on Friday.
Stringfellow's time was 16 minutes, 40.3 seconds on the 5K course. Teammate Quintin Johnson (17:00.2) finished third, helping the Grey Wolves win the team title with 46 points.
Bryan placed second with 50 points. Copperas Cove (94) was fourth.
The boys and girls meets were divided into two sessions to comply with UIL COVID-19 cross country guidelines.
There were 50 runners in Session 2, and 70 in Session I.
The top four times in Session I all would have won Session II, including the second-place time of 16:12.7 by Ellison's Aaron Crittenden and the fourth-place time of 16:29.9 by Belton's Zach Dennison.
Belton was second in the team standings with 56 points, 20 behind winner Lake Travis. Ellison (122) was fourth.
Killeen High's Gian Mikel Pulido (16:44.8) placed seventh.
Belton placed four other runners in the top 16: Clayton Oaks (10th, 16:50.7), Zachary White (12th, 16:55.8), David Duncan (14th, 16:57.7) and Landon McCartney (16:59).
Harker Heights Luis Mora finished 21st (17:13.6).
Copperas Cove's Ayden Seymour (17:48.4) and Thomas Evan (17:51.8) placed sixth and seventh in Session 2.
Others scoring points for Shoemaker were Hamid Hamid (12th, 18:30.9), Pablo Picacio (13th, 18:40) and Javier Arocho (18th, 19:01.6).
Copperas Cove won the girls Session 2 race, placing five in the top 10, including winner Breonna McCarthy-Reese (21:22.6).
The Lady Dawgs tallied 35 points, beating Corsicana by 20.
Cove's Peyton Brewster (23:25.4), Liliana Perez (23:27.6), Tori Olsen (23:29.3) and Alyssa Lynn Moreno (23:31.1) took the last four slots in the top 10.
Shoemaker's Erin Jackson (23:55.5) was 11th, and Julia Tamayo (24:13.3) was 14th.
Thirty-seven runners participated in the race, which was much slower than the Session 1 race College Station dominated.
The Lady Cougars placed five in the top seven to easily win the team title with 24 points.
Lake Travis' Ellie Robinson won the race in 19:12.1. Lake Travis took second with 45 points. Belton (104) was a distant third.
Harker Heights' Kailynn Denney captured third place in 19:29.
Abigail Cargile paced Belton, finishing 11th in 20:26.5.
