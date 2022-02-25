TEMPLE — There’s no looking past the fact that Temple is in position for a District 12-6A title, but the league’s frontrunners aren’t burdening themselves with thinking about obtaining that just yet. Not with the tightly packed group behind them anxiously awaiting a chance to pounce at any sign of a Wildcats slip.
“We just need to take care of our business,” said Temple head coach Matt Corley, the school’s longest tenured coach now in his 17th season in charge. “We can’t control what (other teams) do. We all know they are right behind us. If we just take care of our business, it’s hard for anybody in the district to touch us right now.”
The Wildcats (14-6-1, 8-1-1) indeed handled the task at hand on a cold Friday evening, convincingly dispatching visiting Shoemaker 3-0 to cap a key two-game week that was a welcome response after suffering their lone district loss Feb. 18 against Belton.
Eric Ortiz scored his 24th and 25th goals of the season after Morgan Payan netted his third 2 minutes into the match.
“We just have to keep passing the ball, making plays,” said Ortiz, a junior in his third varsity season who has at least 12 district goals in each year. “It doesn’t matter who scores. Just have to win.”
Temple finished with 17 shots on target and 15 corner kicks to one apiece in those categories by the Grey Wolves (1-9 district), and the score might’ve been a lot more lopsided were it not for that pesky crossbar and a combined 11 saves by Shoemaker goalies Douglas Anderson and Dontae Cuthbert.
“I think the kids are focused. We’ve talked a lot about that. Just being focused from the get-go,” said Corley, who last led Temple to a district championship in 2008 and is three wins shy of 200 for his career. “When that whistle blows, our motor’s running. The kids started off fast with a goal in the first couple minutes of the game, held on defensively and didn’t allow any silly goals or mental mistakes. I’m proud of the kids tonight.”
The back line of Imanol Jaramillo Toribio, Alejandro Gonzalez, Axel Gonzalez-Arroyo and Grant Thomas, and goalie Jonathan Boyd helped secure the Wildcats’ seventh shutout.
“We have good chemistry and we are just trying to keep clean sheets every game,” Gonzalez said.
It was the second straight game Temple recorded a goal within the first 2 minutes. Jonathan De La Garza put the Wildcats in front of Bryan, 1-0, on Tuesday in an eventual 3-2 victory.
Temple had a five-point lead on a trio of teams — Belton, Bryan and Killeen — tied for second entering Friday’s action. Copperas Cove was another one point back in fifth.
The Wildcats recorded seven shots on goal in the first half against Shoemaker, five of those after their early goal spree that gave them a two-goal advantage less than 15 minutes into the chilly encounter.
Ortiz set up the Wildcats’ opening tally, crossing a pass from the right side into the penalty box and onto the right foot of Payan, whose first touch was a shot past Anderson for Temple’s 1-0 lead.
About 9 minutes later, Ortiz found himself with plenty of space to roam after receiving a pass from Gonzalez-Arroyo about 15 yards outside of the box, and Temple’s leading goal scorer dribbled into the area before sliding a shot to the right of Douglas for 2-0 in the 11th.
Ortiz’s second of the game came in the 51st minute when he headed into an open net after Cuthbert bobbled a free kick by Gonzalez into the air.
“We are in a situation now where we have to prepare for every team like they are capable of beating us, just trying to get our minds right for playoffs, hopefully. There’s five teams fighting for those four spots right now and it’s really tight,” Corley said. “We just take care of our business and everything else will take care of itself.”
Temple is at Harker Heights and home against Killeen next week.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Temple 8-1-1 (25 pts)
Belton 6-3-1 (20)
Killeen 6-3-1 (20)
Copperas Cove 5-3-2 (19)
Bryan 4-2-4 (17)
Harker Heights 3-7-0 (9)
Ellison 1-6-3 (7)
Shoemaker 1-9-0 (3)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 3, Ellison 0
- Copperas Cove 1, Bryan 0
- Killeen 4, Harker Heights 0
- Temple 3, Shoemaker 0
