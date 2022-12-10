TEMPLE — For every weapon the Lake Belton Lady Broncos fired at Shoemaker, the Lady Grey Wolves seemed to respond with twice the ammunition.
With simply more firepower in reserve, Shoemaker captured its District 22-5A opener at Bronco Gym by pulling away with a 70-52 victory Friday night.
Shoemaker’s Sophia Edwin led all scorers with 20 points, and she was accompanied in double digits by Kenyjah Richards with 14, Madyson Mitchell with 12 and Iyanna Billups with 11. Ella Wagenaar paced the Broncos with 14 and Isabella Hinds added 13.
Shoemaker moves to 10-5 overall and Lake Belton slips to 4-9.
Through two-and-a-half quarters the Broncos answered every assault that put the Grey Wolves in the lead and drew ahead, tied or within striking distance.
But the Grey Wolves’ barrage in the final three minutes of the third quarter proved to be the undoing of the Broncos. Shoemaker closed that quarter on a 10-0 spurt with buckets by Edwin, Richards and Billups to build what proved to be an insurmountable 55-40 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
Before that, though, the Broncos appeared to be in the mode of hanging tight with the Grey Wolves.
In fact, Lake Belton opened the game on a 7-2 run boosted by a 3-pointer from Wagenaar, plus baskets by Madison Lux and Hinds.
Shoemaker answered with a 10-2 spurt paced by Edwin and Richards. But the Broncos held the Grey Wolves without a field goal for the final three minutes of the frame while getting a splurge of points from Lux and Hinds to take a 19-16 at quarter’s end.
The Grey Wolves tore out of the second-quarter gate with 12 straight points, largely at the free-throw line plus a trey from Richards to jump to a 28-19 advantage.
In a game of streaks, the Broncos awoke for an 11-2 margin of its own to even the game, 30-30, with five unanswered points from Wagenaar.
Unfortunately, that would do it for the Broncos and the Grey Wolves methodically pumped in the final six points to go into halftime with a 36-30 lead.
Lake Belton got back within two to start the third quarter with baskets from Wagenaar, Cassidy Gladney and Angie DeLeon to make it a slim 38-36 lead for Shoemaker. However, Shoemaker ran off with a 17-4 run in the last 4:35 — Lake Belton managed a couple of quick baskets by Gladney and Wagenaar — the rest of the quarter and the Broncos wouldn’t get any closer.
Lake Belton travels to Ellison on Tuesday to continue 22-5A play. Shoemaker will host Belton High on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT 22-5A GAMES
- Chaparral 72, Belton 27
- Ellison 47, Waco 35
- Killeen 56, Waco University 18
- Shoemaker 70, Lake Belton 52
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Killeen at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
- Lake Belton at Ellison, 7 p.m.
- Waco at Waco University, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.