Malik Esquerra’s decision will have an immeasurable impact on his long-term future with the repercussions being felt for years to come.
Like many high school athletes, Shoemaker’s standout safety always aspired to play collegiately, and recently, Esquerra took his first step toward achieving the goal by verbally committing to play at Texas Tech.
The announcement helps ensure Esquerra the opportunity to obtain a college education and continue his career at a major program, potentially altering his life forever with the possibility of reaching the NFL looming.
While well aware his decision changes the course of his long-term future, Esquerra was equally concerned about the present while making his choice.
“This takes a lot of weight off my shoulders heading into my senior season,” he said. “I knew I wanted to make this decision before the season, because I didn’t want all that stress. That affects how you play.
“So, I’m definitely going to soak this up. I’ve heard from lots of people who played high school football, and they all said that you never forget your senior year. Now, I can just go out, do what I do and have fun doing it.”
Following an impressive junior campaign that earned him first-team honors on the 4-5A, Division I All-District list, recruiters from some of the country’s most recognizable programs began clamoring for his talents.
Eventually, Esquerra narrowed his choices to five teams — Texas Tech, Nebraska, Oregon State, TCU and Oklahoma State — before committing to the Red Raiders.
Admittedly, it was a bittersweet process.
“When everything first started,” he said, “it was really good to see that I was getting offers. I knew I had accomplished my dream of playing football at the next level. Then, over the summer, it really started picking up, and that was a little more stressful.
“I knew I had to make my decision sooner rather than later, because if I wait too long, some schools might fill up with other commitments. I was also missing practices to make visits, and that was stressful, so I was very relieved when I finally made my decision.”
Last season, Esquerra led the Grey Wolves in solo tackles, producing 53 — 15 more than anybody else — en route to 68 total tackles, including two for a loss. Additionally, he accounted for four of Shoemaker’s eight interceptions and caused a fumble.
Esquerra’s top performance of the season occurred against one of the state’s most decorated programs.
Facing No. 3 Aledo in the opening round of the playoffs, Esquerra posted double-digit tackles for the first time, finishing with 14 total and 12 solo, but it was not enough to derail the Bearcats from capturing their 11th state championship.
While the showing might have attracted the Red Raiders, Esquerra’s choice was not based on football alone.
“Texas Tech was the right place for me because of the relationships I built there,” he said. “There is just a really big family environment. Their head coach (Joey McGuire) is a great guy, and when I went for my visit, the players made me feel like I was part of their family already.
“That atmosphere is going to allow me to be more confident as a player there than I would be anywhere else.”
First, however, Esquerra has more to accomplish with the Grey Wolves.
Coming off an 8-2 regular-season schedule with each defeat occurring by five points or fewer, Shoemaker looks for its fourth seven-win showing in five years and potentially a district championship.
While Esquerra will be focused on spearheading the Grey Wolves’ defense, he knows he must also use this time to begin preparing for his future destination.
“I’m already trying to get my mind ready,” Esquerra said. “High school has some good competition, but at the next level, I know everybody is going to be good. There aren’t going to be any junior varsity players on the scout team.
“Every player is going to be at least as good as I am, so I have to get ready and start working even harder.”
